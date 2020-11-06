sales Rating

I came to Larry H Miller Jeep based off of a phone conversation I had with Carlos. Carlos told me that people don’t work off commission and I would get a fair devil. After 9/11 I worked outside the country in Central America after studying WMDs and counter terrorism and crew resource management and was a master airplane pilot. While I was down there I lost 90% of the lower left leg and when I came back to Arizona I spent three years serving on the Board of Directors for the United States Marshals Posse as the Executive Secretary working both armed and non1armed events for which I was given the highest award they offered Volunteer Posse Members. Jeep said they could give me a discount of $500 or so on my invoice. On my invoice there was a $600 charge for magic Freon for the air-conditioning system which seems excessive and is not verifiable there was also a $250 charge for nitrogen in the tires (you can buy an entire tank of nitrogen for $250) and then a $500 charge for some theft edging that I couldn’t get taken off. I refused to pay the $259 for magic air in my tires so they took it off the bill gave me a small discount and then had me sign paperwork saying that there’s no cool off. That when I take delivery it’s mine no matter what and when they drove to my house there was only one key for met, the floor mats were gone and the soft top that was listed in the sticker price is missing it turns out that I can get another key for $750 which is all of that money I was discounted. Additionally they agreed to put in a factory class II jeep hitch with wiring harness but that’s yet to be done and I’m not sure how that will play out I guess we’ll see but so far they’ve taken back my entire discount with the missing key, floor mats, and soft top....who knows what will happen with the hitch as of today I don’t feel very positive about it based on my experiences thus far. You may consider Carvana or some other online site or you don’t get hit with $600 in Freon charge and the $250 magic nitrogen and $500 etching. The sales person told me that this car was used for people who are getting the cars worked on it so never left Larry Miller but yet somehow they lost the 2nd key, the soft top and the floor mats even though it was their vehicle all long and only had 3000 miles on it I’m not that hard to please but some of this just stinks so I guess we’ll see what they try and pull with my hitch I’m sure will be a knock off without the wiring. This was a sad purchase for me, They said they will get back to me that with ways to fix this but we will see I guess. Read more