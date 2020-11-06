George was the initial person I spoke to when I received my mailer. He made me feel like something other than a person who just filed a recent bankruptcy. He was honest, efficient and pure helpful. He didn’t make me feel pressured. If you have a open bankruptcy George is the man to go see YOU will be satisfied to his commitment to get you in something even when the other car places say no. Thanks for all your hard work and this buying experience
George was the initial person I spoke to when I received my mailer. He made me feel like something other than a person who just filed a recent bankruptcy. He was honest, efficient and pure helpful. He didn’t make me feel pressured. If you have a open bankruptcy George is the man to go see YOU will be satisfied to his commitment to get you in something even when the other car places say no. Thanks for all your hard work and this buying experience
The staff are amazing. My wife and I were both happy we stopped in just to look a vehicle. The staff went above and beyond anything I've ever experienced at a car dealership. We are now proud owners of a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee which my wife loves. Thank you all so much.
Cliff was very helpful, knowledgeable, and understanding helping me with a routine service (oil, brake fluid, and transmission fluid changes) as well as troubleshooting a headlight issue on my 2010 Jeep Wrangler. Friendly trustworthy service from these guys!!
From start to finish with my sales pro John Winfrey and the finance expert Oscar Robles the process and positive experience couldn’t have gone any better! Wonderful dealership to shop and purchase from! Thank you all!
Very welcoming. Everyone was nice. However Fransisco Miranda went above and beyond to keep me posted on my car services and was very helpful with every question I had for him. He was super sweet and kind to me. You guys need more people like him.
This dealership loves to play games. You call them, explain your situation and what kind of loan you actually will be approved for, they talk you into driving more than 50 miles from your your home, spend more than 5 hours waiting for them to get your documents ready, you sign your life away; and then 6 days later you learn that the loan you were approved for, you weren't really approved for. "You know that Cherokee you really did not want, but we talked you into buying because we told you that there were lots of incentives for you, you actually do not qualify for it." That's what they told me after I got to the dealership 6 days later. To get me to the dealership, they called me saying:"Can you come to the dealership to sign a better deal that we found for you?" After arguing with the fiance manager, who never took responsibility "I wasn't there." Long story short, this deal took us a week and a half and 15 new gray hairs. Not coming back.
Had talk to Brandon nezo a few times and he begged and begged for me to come down told him i didn't want to unless he knew he could make a deal. Did app online and once he got my info he blocked all forms of communication and never a follow up. Called the dealer to talk to someone and told no one was available to talk to. Piss poor customer service all the way around.
I came to Larry H Miller Jeep based off of a phone conversation I had with Carlos. Carlos told me that people don’t work off commission and I would get a fair devil. After 9/11 I worked outside the country in Central America after studying WMDs and counter terrorism and crew resource management and was a master airplane pilot. While I was down there I lost 90% of the lower left leg and when I came back to Arizona I spent three years serving on the Board of Directors for the United States Marshals Posse as the Executive Secretary working both armed and non1armed events for which I was given the highest award they offered Volunteer Posse Members. Jeep said they could give me a discount of $500 or so on my invoice. On my invoice there was a $600 charge for magic Freon for the air-conditioning system which seems excessive and is not verifiable there was also a $250 charge for nitrogen in the tires (you can buy an entire tank of nitrogen for $250) and then a $500 charge for some theft edging that I couldn’t get taken off. I refused to pay the $259 for magic air in my tires so they took it off the bill gave me a small discount and then had me sign paperwork saying that there’s no cool off. That when I take delivery it’s mine no matter what and when they drove to my house there was only one key for met, the floor mats were gone and the soft top that was listed in the sticker price is missing it turns out that I can get another key for $750 which is all of that money I was discounted. Additionally they agreed to put in a factory class II jeep hitch with wiring harness but that’s yet to be done and I’m not sure how that will play out I guess we’ll see but so far they’ve taken back my entire discount with the missing key, floor mats, and soft top....who knows what will happen with the hitch as of today I don’t feel very positive about it based on my experiences thus far. You may consider Carvana or some other online site or you don’t get hit with $600 in Freon charge and the $250 magic nitrogen and $500 etching. The sales person told me that this car was used for people who are getting the cars worked on it so never left Larry Miller but yet somehow they lost the 2nd key, the soft top and the floor mats even though it was their vehicle all long and only had 3000 miles on it I’m not that hard to please but some of this just stinks so I guess we’ll see what they try and pull with my hitch I’m sure will be a knock off without the wiring. This was a sad purchase for me, They said they will get back to me that with ways to fix this but we will see I guess.
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale is a new and used car dealership offering a full lineup of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles serving customers in the greater Phoenix area. Our vehicle service department is a top choice for oil changes, brake repair, tires, and car maintenance for both small and large vehicles. We have a big selection of genuine Chrysler and Jeep parts and accessories. Visit our website for Chrysler and Jeep incentives and to search our large selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs.
1 Comments