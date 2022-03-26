Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale
Purchase
by 03/26/2022on
Larry H Miller Jeep/Chrysler in Avondale are a special bunch individuals. They are great with customers and have the ability to make any deal happen as long you the customer has your little duckies in a row. I love that team and always give them my business, from service to sales.
Happy
by 04/01/2022on
Lhm Avondale went above and beyond to help me get car needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Out of state purchase
by 03/25/2022on
Eric and Miguel were super helpful and made a smooth transition for our family when buying our new Grand Cherokee. We’re from out of state and would drive back to buy from these guys again. Thank you getting this deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and painless
by 02/20/2022on
Friendly sales person and I didn’t feel pressured and finance department was great as well
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great
by 02/15/2022on
I had a great experience buying my Jeep Cherokee. One of the easiest car purchases I’ve made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very friendly an helpful
by 02/06/2022on
Thank you so much for everything you all are the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service trade in
by 02/02/2022on
Went in for service ended up trading my car in every department from service, finance to sales were cool mr cruz helped your boy get a car and the other people that helped were all nice and professional couldnt ask for a better time 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Caesar was excellent in every way.
by 01/26/2022on
I like that that it never felt like high pressure at anytime.
Phenomenal service
by 01/24/2022on
The service they provided me was phenomenal. Roberto made it very easy and seamless for my very first time. Everyone was very professional and happy to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good friendly people. Enjoyed buying from them
by 01/19/2022on
Good friendly people. Not a big hassle to buy from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Third time here and will be back! Blass and Max were great!
by 01/11/2022on
Excellent customer service will definitely be back
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 01/10/2022on
Johan is the best sales person we have ever worked with. He is respectful, honest and caring.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Cesar is the best saler
by 01/08/2022on
I will 100% recommend jeep Avondale from Larry Miller and special Cesar Gámez he always work hard and fight for his customers to have the best price his only one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/31/2021on
Easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Sales Team
by 12/28/2021on
Very knowledgeable sales team that worked with us to find our car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Epi
by 12/22/2021on
Good dealership, enjoy working with Epi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 11/14/2021on
Great service, courteous, they check back with you the whole time you're there. Love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Still the best!
by 11/12/2021on
This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this dealership and I'm never disappointed. Juan works in internet sales, but stood by me including his morning off to be sure everything was as we discussed. He will continue to have my business. I love my new jeep renegade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Customer service
by 11/06/2021on
We had a great experience. Sam and the staff provided us with exceptional customer service. I didn't feel pushed to purchase a vehicle and the most important thing is that they listened to what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service very attentive
by 11/05/2021on
Great service! Very attentive and professional.
Shaunt is Amazing!!
by 11/02/2021on
Shaunt was amazing to work with!! Would recommend everyone to him!! He answered all my questions and helped get me my dream car!! Awesome customer service! Helps you with everything you need!! Great Employees! Everyone was so friendly!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments