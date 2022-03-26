Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale
Awarded 2022

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2022
10055 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Call Dealer
Today 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM
Monday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Friday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Saturday
08:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale

4.4
Overall Rating
4.44 out of 5 stars(415)
Recommend: Yes (192) No (27)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Happy Shawn on 03/26/2022

Larry H Miller Jeep/Chrysler in Avondale are a special bunch individuals. They are great with customers and have the ability to make any deal happen as long you the customer has your little duckies in a row. I love that team and always give them my business, from service to sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
415 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy

by Brian on 04/01/2022

Lhm Avondale went above and beyond to help me get car needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Happy Shawn on 03/26/2022

Larry H Miller Jeep/Chrysler in Avondale are a special bunch individuals. They are great with customers and have the ability to make any deal happen as long you the customer has your little duckies in a row. I love that team and always give them my business, from service to sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Out of state purchase

by Gary W on 03/25/2022

Eric and Miguel were super helpful and made a smooth transition for our family when buying our new Grand Cherokee. We’re from out of state and would drive back to buy from these guys again. Thank you getting this deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and painless

by Gina on 02/20/2022

Friendly sales person and I didn’t feel pressured and finance department was great as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Andy G on 02/15/2022

I had a great experience buying my Jeep Cherokee. One of the easiest car purchases I’ve made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly an helpful

by Angie Johnson on 02/06/2022

Thank you so much for everything you all are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service trade in

by DRe on 02/02/2022

Went in for service ended up trading my car in every department from service, finance to sales were cool mr cruz helped your boy get a car and the other people that helped were all nice and professional couldnt ask for a better time 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Caesar was excellent in every way.

by Steve Evaretts on 01/26/2022

I like that that it never felt like high pressure at anytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Phenomenal service

by Laura on 01/24/2022

The service they provided me was phenomenal. Roberto made it very easy and seamless for my very first time. Everyone was very professional and happy to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good friendly people. Enjoyed buying from them

by Daniel on 01/19/2022

Good friendly people. Not a big hassle to buy from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Third time here and will be back! Blass and Max were great!

by Vanessa T on 01/11/2022

Excellent customer service will definitely be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Barbara on 01/10/2022

Johan is the best sales person we have ever worked with. He is respectful, honest and caring.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cesar is the best saler

by Ene on 01/08/2022

I will 100% recommend jeep Avondale from Larry Miller and special Cesar Gámez he always work hard and fight for his customers to have the best price his only one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by CB on 12/31/2021

Easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Team

by Miguel on 12/28/2021

Very knowledgeable sales team that worked with us to find our car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Epi

by Patrick on 12/22/2021

Good dealership, enjoy working with Epi!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Michele on 11/14/2021

Great service, courteous, they check back with you the whole time you're there. Love it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Still the best!

by Michele Clarke on 11/12/2021

This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this dealership and I'm never disappointed. Juan works in internet sales, but stood by me including his morning off to be sure everything was as we discussed. He will continue to have my business. I love my new jeep renegade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Customer service

by Bell on 11/06/2021

We had a great experience. Sam and the staff provided us with exceptional customer service. I didn't feel pushed to purchase a vehicle and the most important thing is that they listened to what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service very attentive

by Bell on 11/05/2021

Great service! Very attentive and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Shaunt is Amazing!!

by Shelby on 11/02/2021

Shaunt was amazing to work with!! Would recommend everyone to him!! He answered all my questions and helped get me my dream car!! Awesome customer service! Helps you with everything you need!! Great Employees! Everyone was so friendly!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
169 cars in stock
85 new71 used13 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Jeep Grand Cherokee L
18 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Avondale is a new and used car dealership offering a full lineup of Chrysler and Jeep vehicles serving customers in the greater Phoenix area. Our vehicle service department is a top choice for oil changes, brake repair, tires, and car maintenance for both small and large vehicles. We have a big selection of genuine Chrysler and Jeep parts and accessories. Visit our website for Chrysler and Jeep incentives and to search our large selection of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes