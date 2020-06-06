Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson

7800 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710
(855) 851-7047
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson

4.8
Overall Rating
(101)
Recommend: Yes (95) No (6)
sales Rating

New gladiator

by Paul on 06/06/2020

Went into LHM Chrysler Jeep looking for a Gladiator. I had a trade in and their first offer was spot on based on Edmunds.com The rest of the transaction went very well and pretty quick as well. Anthony Vega (salesman) was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Serviced

by Happy Wrangler on 09/03/2020

Service was done as requested. Marcus was very attentive and respectful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Replicte???

by Eric George on 08/27/2020

Brought Jeep into Larry Miller Jeep, with "intermittent" reverse gear popping out. Left it, but next day received call, stating "can't replicate" want to pick it up; then bring it back when the problem is experienced again. Dropped it off with "INTERMITTENT" reverse gear problem to begin with! Service advisor told to keep the Jeep and continue to attempt replication of the problem. Seven days later, I called and again was told "technician" unable to replicate problem. I arranged to return to Larry Miller Jeep the next day and meet Service writer, at which time I drove the Jeep to an adjacent parking lot and within three minutes had the reverse gear popping out twice! Unbeknownst to the Larry Miller crew, I had set the Jeep's trip odometer to zero when initially dropped off.It showed a reading of.09 tenths of a mile!! Jeep sat idle for previous seven days and after FINALLY repaired (warranty repairs only pay half) the odometer read 3.3 miles! Complete FAIL from service writer to technician's so called attempts to replicate! THIS IS Chrysler/Jeep WARRANTY??? I won't even get into Jim Click's warranty service, I endured!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty work

by Mike on 07/30/2020

Easy to make appointments. Took it in to service diff, brake fluid, front diff, and transfer on 4x4. Also warranty for speakers. All done in timely manner and kept me updated on status. Always had great and friendly service. Only place I take to get work on my Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car service

by Bob Davidson on 06/07/2020

Chris is an excellent employee, very knowledgeable, helpful, professional and friendly individual.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!

by Ridarc51 on 06/05/2020

Everytime I need service whether it be Oil change or other services,Marcus Reif goes out of his way to make sure im taken care! I feel that this dealer is honest with its customers & makes you feel welcomed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Brent Beaty Service Review

by Brogan Kemmerly on 05/31/2020

Trent is the man. He truly makes you feel like "part of the family" and has made a client for life out of me. This man deserves a raise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Jeep unlimited

by 2020 black gladiator on displa on 05/11/2020

Recall on driver side air bag . I could hold the first the day before . Trent rescheduled me for the next day . Let me know repair was covered and let me know how long it would take to complete. Needless to say it took only an hour for them to complete the repairs and have me on my way. Thanks you Trent . I would like to thank your salesman EJ I do believe that his name very nice show me around the lot and gave me a lot of information on all the jeeps

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by MaryCat Wilson on 04/27/2020

My salesperson Julio was great and provided all information I needed in order to get everything I wanted from the vehicle and the dealership! My assigned finance person Jose was great in making the process quick and easy- also giving me valuable information in warranties and providing me with the best APR I could've gotten! 10/10 recommend Larry H. Miller!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Love the service department on 04/23/2020

Marcus has been my service writer for years. I trust him with my car because he makes sure things get done right. I love this dealership they've never steered me wrong. Thank you for always getting me in when I panic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Karmen on 04/21/2020

Santos was great, but wait time for a scheduled appointment was ridiculous.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience with EJ

by Excellent Customer Service on 04/17/2020

Working with EJ was a pleasure. He was polite & helpful & really went the extra mile bringing the car to my home for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr. Santos Valles

by MM on 04/17/2020

Completely satisfied with the professionalism and support provided by Mr. Valles. Truly a customer oriented person that makes a difference to consumers. As long as Mr. Valles is there I will return to LHM Chrysler for service! Thank you Mr. Valles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by 67678 on 04/15/2020

I really like my service writer Michael Maxwell. He takes care of my problems (even when they are tough ones) and the mechanics there really know their stuff. There is always a courteous service personal there to take the vehicle back and everyone is very professional. Michael Maxwell always gets my vehicle in and out same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall Service

by Recall on 04/09/2020

Great experience, quick check in, received an multi point inspection and car wash at no cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Service

by Good Visit on 03/28/2020

Has an excellent visit with service Chris listened well and was very accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jeep Cherokee Repair

by Luke on 03/23/2020

I live in California but work along the border of the Southern Arizona and Mexico. My Jeep broke down in a remote location - cut transmission lines and a broken transmission mount. The whole ordeal shot out my front breaks as well. Trent and his team went above and beyond to get my Jeep road ready. I am incredibly grateful for their expertise, customer service and honesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Can't seem to get it together

by LindaL on 03/20/2020

Despite a scheduled appointment and a text reminder I was NOT on their calendar for the day. They took me in and said it would be a couple of hours but two hours later said 'they are working on it'. I went thru 3 contact reps before out the door and the car was not washed which was promised in writing. The did a haphazerd job when noticed. Routine oil change and recall order. Success TBD. They don't seem organized or willing to relate to women in need of information.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast and good

by Dario on 03/16/2020

Good service and it was done on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

auto repair

by repairs on 03/14/2020

Repair needed for overhead sun roof. great job, works great. it was done as it was explained to us, prior to work. it was done on time and at the price quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jeep Grand Cherokee

by Jeep on 03/09/2020

Actual car wasn't the same as the internet advertising. Had an appointment with internet sales manager, when I arrived he was off that day even though we confirmed appointment day prior. Got a good deal on my trade only reason I ended up purchasing from this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

