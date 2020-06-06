LOW, NO HASSLE PRICES!
We give you the price of the vehicle up front with no hassle. Everyone gets the same fair price and you don't have to spend hours negotiating it.
3-DAY GUARANTEE
We know that every vehicle is not perfect for every person, so all vehicles can be exchanged within a 3 day period. Please see your sales manager for written details.
NON-COMMISSION-SALESPEOPLE
Our sales consultants are paid a fixed fee, no matter which car or truck they sell. This allows them to focus on finding you the exact vehicle that fits your needs and budget!
EASY, FLEXIBLE FINANCING
We work with several financial institutions to provide you the best possible financing options. When approved, you may have several options to choose from. Simply choose the one that's right for you.
125+ POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION
Our factory trained technicians put every vehicle through a rigorous certified quality inspection, checking more than 125 points to meet our high-quality standards.
1 Comments