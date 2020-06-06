service Rating

Brought Jeep into Larry Miller Jeep, with "intermittent" reverse gear popping out. Left it, but next day received call, stating "can't replicate" want to pick it up; then bring it back when the problem is experienced again. Dropped it off with "INTERMITTENT" reverse gear problem to begin with! Service advisor told to keep the Jeep and continue to attempt replication of the problem. Seven days later, I called and again was told "technician" unable to replicate problem. I arranged to return to Larry Miller Jeep the next day and meet Service writer, at which time I drove the Jeep to an adjacent parking lot and within three minutes had the reverse gear popping out twice! Unbeknownst to the Larry Miller crew, I had set the Jeep's trip odometer to zero when initially dropped off.It showed a reading of.09 tenths of a mile!! Jeep sat idle for previous seven days and after FINALLY repaired (warranty repairs only pay half) the odometer read 3.3 miles! Complete FAIL from service writer to technician's so called attempts to replicate! THIS IS Chrysler/Jeep WARRANTY??? I won't even get into Jim Click's warranty service, I endured!! Read more