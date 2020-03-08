sales Rating

We had such an incredible experience with this dealership over the past couple of weeks. My oldest son upgraded his vehicle, and then my youngest purchased his first vehicle. Both of them purchased used vehicles, one of which had to be shipped from another location. Ayad Jafferi was our sales representative for both purchases. I have to say, Ayad made us feel like family from the moment we walked in. He was incredibly personable, attentive and made sure he took care of us every step of the way. This was by far the best car purchasing experience we've ever had. Paul Peranzi was the Manager and he also ensured we were being taken care of. We couldn't have asked for anything better and would absolutely recommend Ayad to anyone looking to have a hassle free and positive environment to purchase a vehicle. It really meant a lot to me as a father to see my children treated with such respect. I'd give this place an easy 10/10!!! Read more