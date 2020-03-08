I had a very good experience purchasing a used X3 at this dealership. My sales associate Ayad made every effort to make sure I was comfortable and any questions or concerns were addressed. I would recommend for others to purchase a new or used car at this dealership following my experience.
Lainie handled the annual maintenance for me at BMW Tucson. She did a great job, and was very knowledgeable of the maintenance plan and coverages. The maintenance work needed was done in a short period of time while I waited. The waiting area was clean and comfortable. Thanks to all involved.
We had such an incredible experience with this dealership over the past couple of weeks. My oldest son upgraded his vehicle, and then my youngest purchased his first vehicle. Both of them purchased used vehicles, one of which had to be shipped from another location. Ayad Jafferi was our sales representative for both purchases. I have to say, Ayad made us feel like family from the moment we walked in. He was incredibly personable, attentive and made sure he took care of us every step of the way. This was by far the best car purchasing experience we've ever had. Paul Peranzi was the Manager and he also ensured we were being taken care of. We couldn't have asked for anything better and would absolutely recommend Ayad to anyone looking to have a hassle free and positive environment to purchase a vehicle. It really meant a lot to me as a father to see my children treated with such respect. I'd give this place an easy 10/10!!!
My family have bought a number of vehicles from BMW Tucson. We receive a fair price and excellent service. Bryan, Paul, and Ernie made the transaction painless on our latest car. Thanks to your team for making it another positive experience.
I purchased a mirror tap radar detector power cable for my 2020 M2 and mistakenly tapped into the rain sensor in the mirror housing vs the mirror power connector. Long story short... The dash lights stopped dimming and the car apparently threw a bunch of codes. This was my doing and I fully expected to have to pay to remedy the situation. Thankfully, Tucson BMW took mercy on me. They re-flashed the car's computer, gave it a wash, and sent me on my way no charge! Thank you again for handling my bafoonery! Thank you Anthony and Kayla!
This was the 2nd used vehicle we have purchased from BMW Tucson. The first time we purchased an SL 550 and this time a BMW X6. We are delighted with both vehicles and couldn't be happier with the service and care we received from everyone at the dealership. From the sales staff to the sales manager and the finance team, we were treated with the utmost professionalism. We will be back.
I have always gone to BMW Tucson when looking to upgrade and get a new car because it's truly like no other place. They make the process very easy and are always very helpful! Working with you on your budget and what you want exactly. There is never any pressure and it doesn't feel commercial like other dealerships. I actually have become friends with many of the employees over the years and it's like walking into a friend's house they all remember you and your name and are helpful even if you don't let them know you're coming! I worked with Eve Miller this time she was wonderful and I WAS HER FIRST SALE EVER! If you are looking to buy go visit my friends over at BMW Tucson! P.S I even was offered a lower rate when it was time for checkout!
I purchased a 2016 X1 from BMW Tucson and the processes was so smooth. Juan Carlos helped me from start to finish and he answered all my questions and got me where I wanted to be. I would go back and recommends friends to purchase from here!
Ayad did a great job with us! He allowed us to explore the different models and was always willing to accommodate our request. Ayad's patience was key, as we ultimately acquired the car we really wanted. Thanks Ayad!
Great service at BMW of Tucson! Anthony led me through the purchase process and provided me with 1st class service throughout. He continued to be there when questions arose about some of the features with the car. He’s very knowledgeable and quick to respond with answers. I can’t recommend him or the team at BMW of Tucson enough! Thanks again! - Proud new M2 owner!
I wasn't planning to buy a car when I visited this dealership: I just wanted to educate myself on the leasing process. My Service Associate was so amazing. He was professional, patient and, most importantly, extremely knowledgeable. After a casual conversation, we realized he had a car that totally fit what I was looking for and I drove off that afternoon in my new 440i.
You won't go wrong giving this dealership a chance to earn your business.
I bought a vehicle swiftly and with very little hassle from Anthony over at BMW of Tucson. He even changed his schedule to come in and finalize the deal on his day off to accommodate my schedule. I was in an out in less than 90 minutes. Very satisfied.
