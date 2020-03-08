BMW of Tucson

purchase of used X3

by CD on 08/03/2020

I had a very good experience purchasing a used X3 at this dealership. My sales associate Ayad made every effort to make sure I was comfortable and any questions or concerns were addressed. I would recommend for others to purchase a new or used car at this dealership following my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

BMW X5 Maintenance, July 28, 2020

by Mike P in AZ on 08/31/2020

Lainie handled the annual maintenance for me at BMW Tucson. She did a great job, and was very knowledgeable of the maintenance plan and coverages. The maintenance work needed was done in a short period of time while I waited. The waiting area was clean and comfortable. Thanks to all involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of my BMW went very smoothly.

by Cyndi W on 07/31/2020

Purchase of my BMW went very smoothly. I worked mostly with Anthony who was very professional. The finance part went quickly for once!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent purchase experience

by Dan on 07/13/2020

The whole team over at BMW made the purchase of my sed car a positive one. Laura is very knowledgeable, and resourceful. I really can't think of a negative. I'm enjoying my 2012 Honda Fit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BEST Experience EVER!!!

by The Beatty Family on 07/01/2020

We had such an incredible experience with this dealership over the past couple of weeks. My oldest son upgraded his vehicle, and then my youngest purchased his first vehicle. Both of them purchased used vehicles, one of which had to be shipped from another location. Ayad Jafferi was our sales representative for both purchases. I have to say, Ayad made us feel like family from the moment we walked in. He was incredibly personable, attentive and made sure he took care of us every step of the way. This was by far the best car purchasing experience we've ever had. Paul Peranzi was the Manager and he also ensured we were being taken care of. We couldn't have asked for anything better and would absolutely recommend Ayad to anyone looking to have a hassle free and positive environment to purchase a vehicle. It really meant a lot to me as a father to see my children treated with such respect. I'd give this place an easy 10/10!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Repair major rodent damage to BMW X3

by TucsonGene on 06/16/2020

Rodents had destroyed much of the insulation in the engine compartment and transmission tunnel. BMW Tucson did an excellent job in replacing it and completed this large task very efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New purchase

by Alan on 03/25/2020

My family have bought a number of vehicles from BMW Tucson. We receive a fair price and excellent service. Bryan, Paul, and Ernie made the transaction painless on our latest car. Thanks to your team for making it another positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

M2 Competition code clearing... no charge

by Mike on 02/29/2020

I purchased a mirror tap radar detector power cable for my 2020 M2 and mistakenly tapped into the rain sensor in the mirror housing vs the mirror power connector. Long story short... The dash lights stopped dimming and the car apparently threw a bunch of codes. This was my doing and I fully expected to have to pay to remedy the situation. Thankfully, Tucson BMW took mercy on me. They re-flashed the car's computer, gave it a wash, and sent me on my way no charge! Thank you again for handling my bafoonery! Thank you Anthony and Kayla!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent sales person

by Rob on 02/26/2020

My sales rep, Ivana, diligently searched on-line for the M4 in the color/features I wanted. The car was delivered in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Great experience on 01/26/2020

This was the 2nd used vehicle we have purchased from BMW Tucson. The first time we purchased an SL 550 and this time a BMW X6. We are delighted with both vehicles and couldn't be happier with the service and care we received from everyone at the dealership. From the sales staff to the sales manager and the finance team, we were treated with the utmost professionalism. We will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy and fast car buying experience

by Nichole on 01/24/2020

My husband and I worked with Brandon to purchase our vehicle. The experience was very easy and fast. The customer service was excellent and it was the most pleasant car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No pressure--fun buying with my BMW Tucson peeps!

by Moving on from x1 to x2 Easy on 12/27/2019

I have always gone to BMW Tucson when looking to upgrade and get a new car because it's truly like no other place. They make the process very easy and are always very helpful! Working with you on your budget and what you want exactly. There is never any pressure and it doesn't feel commercial like other dealerships. I actually have become friends with many of the employees over the years and it's like walking into a friend's house they all remember you and your name and are helpful even if you don't let them know you're coming! I worked with Eve Miller this time she was wonderful and I WAS HER FIRST SALE EVER! If you are looking to buy go visit my friends over at BMW Tucson! P.S I even was offered a lower rate when it was time for checkout!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Vehicle Purchase

by Daniel Eckstrom on 12/22/2019

I purchased a 2016 X1 from BMW Tucson and the processes was so smooth. Juan Carlos helped me from start to finish and he answered all my questions and got me where I wanted to be. I would go back and recommends friends to purchase from here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

BMW 3 Series

by Rudy on 12/20/2019

Ayad did a great job with us! He allowed us to explore the different models and was always willing to accommodate our request. Ayad's patience was key, as we ultimately acquired the car we really wanted. Thanks Ayad!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great

by tom j on 12/09/2019

Have a great experience working with Ivana and Bryan to purchase a new BMW. Ivana is very professional and a pleasure to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

What a Great Experience

by BMW Tucson on 12/03/2019

Patrick McCoy did a fantastic job of making the purchase experience easy and painless. He was totally accommodating to all my needs. I switched from Mercedes and have no regrets.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Pleased return customer!

by C Bear on 12/01/2019

This is my 2nd car from BMW Tucson. Both cars suit my needs perfectly and I plan to return again in a few years. The sales process was smooth and easy. My sales agent Brett is very fun to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Painless purchase experience!!

by Mike on 11/26/2019

Great service at BMW of Tucson! Anthony led me through the purchase process and provided me with 1st class service throughout. He continued to be there when questions arose about some of the features with the car. He’s very knowledgeable and quick to respond with answers. I can’t recommend him or the team at BMW of Tucson enough! Thanks again! - Proud new M2 owner!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Cathy on 11/07/2019

BMW car buying experience was simple. No pressure. Ayad was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Unexpected awesome Experience

by RedDog on 10/10/2019

I wasn't planning to buy a car when I visited this dealership: I just wanted to educate myself on the leasing process. My Service Associate was so amazing. He was professional, patient and, most importantly, extremely knowledgeable. After a casual conversation, we realized he had a car that totally fit what I was looking for and I drove off that afternoon in my new 440i. You won't go wrong giving this dealership a chance to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No Hassle or Holdup

by No Hassle or Holdup on 10/08/2019

I bought a vehicle swiftly and with very little hassle from Anthony over at BMW of Tucson. He even changed his schedule to come in and finalize the deal on his day off to accommodate my schedule. I was in an out in less than 90 minutes. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

