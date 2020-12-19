2020 CR-V Lease
by 12/19/2020on
First of all I would like to thank Thomas Daniels from Earnhardt Honda for his exceptional sales service. My wife and I started our search online for this vehicle and ultimately chose Earnhardt's. We had done business with them before so we felt comfortable this time around to. I summited an inquiry about the CR-V and Thomas responded back the same day. I asked Thomas if we could handle the lease online without coming into the dealership due to Covid19. He said no problem and that he understood our concerns. Within a few days of our discussion, Thomas had delivered our vehicle to our home. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He went over the vehicle with us and demonstrated all of its functions. Within about an hour the paperwork was signed and the keys were handed over to us. This was the best car sales experiences we have had to date. Sincerely, Joland and Maryann Randall Phoenix,AZ
New Civic lease
by 12/01/2020on
Marcelino Chavez did an outstanding job on line and in person. I Leased a new civic for my granddaughter. Got the price I was after and was hassle free. He explained all the high tech features on car. Over all a great job.
Jose Melo
by 12/01/2020on
Jose did great with answering all the questions I had and was very attentive to my needs. I did not feel rushed and he took the time to explain all my options in detail.
predatory sales tactics and deceitful practices
by 11/17/2020on
Earnhardt Honda fails to provide customers with safe and functional vehicles. Nine days after purchasing a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado (68k miles) the truck stalled on the freeway and I noticed a burning smell coming from the engine. After replacing the battery and having a mechanic inspect the truck, it needed a new rack and pinion as well as a junction box (battery component). I was unable to drive the vehicle at the risk of the battery catching fire. Knowing these facts, the Manager (George) and salesperson (Nico) refused to repair the vehicle or return it. In all, the repairs cost me an additional 3,000.00. There are too many dealerships in the Phoenix area to become a victim of Earnhardt Honda’s predatory sales tactics and deceitful practices. PLEASE, protect the physical and financial well being of your family and avoid Earnhardt Honda.
Satisfied customer!
by 10/18/2020on
Marcelino M Chavez is awesome. He is willing to help you and go over everything with you on your new vehicle. He was able to get me the vehicle I wanted. I had also left my house keys in my old vehicle and he was able to find them for me and bring them to me.
Extremely Satisfied Customer!
by 10/10/2020on
If you are looking to buy a car, I would definitely recommend going through the Costco auto program at the the Earnhardt Honda. Ask for Marcelino Chavez. He does not pressure you to purchase a car and will take the time to listen, explain and answer any questions you have.
Best way to buy a car!
by 09/29/2020on
Bought my new CRV from Marcelino Chavez at Ernhart Honda, love, love, love it. I picked out what I wanted online and he delivered it the next day to my home. It doesn't get better than that, by the way the CRV practically drives it self! Happy with my choice and Ernhart Honda in Avondale, AZ!
Smooth and efficient transaction!
by 09/24/2020on
Did most of my ground work ahead of getting the facts and figures on the new Honda CRV before we arrived to test drive the car. Negotiated a good, straight-forward lease deal and felt at ease from the first communication. We arrived, the car was ready, drove it and after agreeing to the deal, were in the business office signing (with no surprises) within 10-15 minutes. Generally, car buying can wear you out - but in this case Earnhardt Honda, Joel Langer and Kelly Parker made the experience a pleasure. Thank you!
earnhardt homda
by 09/19/2020on
we sold our 2018 honda crv to earnhardt honda. we dealt with Joel Langer who is a sales representative at the dealership. He was great to deal with and got us a great price on our crv. If anyone needs anything from earnhardt honda, we highly recommend Joel Langer
Great experience! No pressure
by 09/11/2020on
My wife and I have purchased our vehicles from several dealerships down through the years and we were very pleased by our experience with Earnhardt Honda in Goodyear. JR was our sales guy and is a top to bottom pro. He was easy to work with and no pressure. I highly recommend this dealership and look forward to bringing our cars back in for our regular maintenance schedules. Thanks again guys!
JR was great
by 08/27/2020on
Purchased a 2020 Honda Civic with all the bells and whistle’s thank you JR for your amazing service and great personality this is our second Honda and we couldn’t be happier.
Amazing service
by 08/26/2020on
Thank you both Michael Corado and Elijah Buch for both giving me the best experience buying my first car all by my self. Both gentlemen very professional and made me feel at home. Thank you
Very helpful
by 08/16/2020on
Mike helped me get a good deal. He was also very friendly! I had a great buying experience.
Very happy with Costco car purchase
by 08/09/2020on
This was the easiest way to purchase a vehicle that I have ever experienced. I contacted Joel Langer at Earnhardt Honda. I made an appointment and Joel had told me to contact Marcelino Chavez at the dealership. Everything went quickly . I was provided a price sheet with one price and the rest went very quickly. Two hours was all it took including a test drive. The car was delivered to my residence. Marcelino explained everything on the car. He was super helpful very knowledgeable,and very friendly. This whole experience was a breath of fresh air compared to what I have dealt otherwise in the past during vehicle purchases.
Happy Camper
by 08/04/2020on
Recently purchased a Certified 2017 Honda CR V @ Earnhardt Honda in Avondale. JR Rodriguez is the man you want for your salesman. He makes the process smooth and stress free. JR is a man of his word.
Best place to purchase a vehicle!
by 08/03/2020on
Going to Earnheardt Honda to purchase my vehicle was one of the best decisions I have made. JR Rodriguez was the most helpful salesman. He immediately greeted us as we pulled in. He showed us the vehicle we were interested in and answered all questions we had. Our overall experience was great. We recommend anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle to go to Earnheardt Honda and ask for JR!
Love it
by 07/30/2020on
so many different things to say about this location but the main thing is the level of customer service I received. Alex was awesome and listened to what I wanted. He delivered exactly that. Not pushy at all and didn't try to up sell me on a fancier model. Really nice and easy to work with. I will definitely be a returning customer. Thanks again Alex i love my 2020 Accord
Never again
by 07/03/2020on
Once you sign ,, they just don’t care ,,,after I bought my car. 4000 mile in ,,I had a blowout tire. I had the buy a new tire it should of had some kind of warranty after all it was only 4000 miles I called to see if it had any warranty,, I was told no any I asked for a manager they just didn’t care about my situation Don’t Buy Here
Excellent Service
by 05/12/2020on
Manager Kelly and Tom, my salesman, were extremely helpful and professional. They were so pleasant to work with and no pressure. They offered me a great deal right that I was comfortable with without all the back and forth hassle you so often find in this process. I live far away from the dealership but they delivered the car to me and I completed the paperwork and car tutorial in the comfort of my home. I highly recommend that you give them a call.
Outstanding service!
by 05/07/2020on
This dealership has very knowledgeable and helpful staff, who answered all our questions and helped us with all our needs of navigating through the maze of buying a car from out of state. They were very responsive and supportive throughout the process.
Earnhardt Honda
by 03/23/2020on
Joel Langer was the right person at the right time to buy with. We'd been in touch through text for a few weeks and when we were ready to come in he was great to work with. We were interested in left over 2019s - and weren't sure about the first car we test drove. He was willing to show us another without issue. Never lost patience, never used a hard sell, was positive and friendly the entire time. We worked out a price and wound up with a good interest rate for a purchase. Would definitely go back to see him again.