sales Rating

First of all I would like to thank Thomas Daniels from Earnhardt Honda for his exceptional sales service. My wife and I started our search online for this vehicle and ultimately chose Earnhardt's. We had done business with them before so we felt comfortable this time around to. I summited an inquiry about the CR-V and Thomas responded back the same day. I asked Thomas if we could handle the lease online without coming into the dealership due to Covid19. He said no problem and that he understood our concerns. Within a few days of our discussion, Thomas had delivered our vehicle to our home. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He went over the vehicle with us and demonstrated all of its functions. Within about an hour the paperwork was signed and the keys were handed over to us. This was the best car sales experiences we have had to date. Sincerely, Joland and Maryann Randall Phoenix,AZ Read more