  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Earnhardt Honda

Earnhardt Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
10151 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Earnhardt Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(80)
Recommend: Yes (77) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2020 CR-V Lease

by Joland Randall on 12/19/2020

First of all I would like to thank Thomas Daniels from Earnhardt Honda for his exceptional sales service. My wife and I started our search online for this vehicle and ultimately chose Earnhardt's. We had done business with them before so we felt comfortable this time around to. I summited an inquiry about the CR-V and Thomas responded back the same day. I asked Thomas if we could handle the lease online without coming into the dealership due to Covid19. He said no problem and that he understood our concerns. Within a few days of our discussion, Thomas had delivered our vehicle to our home. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He went over the vehicle with us and demonstrated all of its functions. Within about an hour the paperwork was signed and the keys were handed over to us. This was the best car sales experiences we have had to date. Sincerely, Joland and Maryann Randall Phoenix,AZ

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
451 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

2020 CR-V Lease

by Joland Randall on 12/19/2020

First of all I would like to thank Thomas Daniels from Earnhardt Honda for his exceptional sales service. My wife and I started our search online for this vehicle and ultimately chose Earnhardt's. We had done business with them before so we felt comfortable this time around to. I summited an inquiry about the CR-V and Thomas responded back the same day. I asked Thomas if we could handle the lease online without coming into the dealership due to Covid19. He said no problem and that he understood our concerns. Within a few days of our discussion, Thomas had delivered our vehicle to our home. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He went over the vehicle with us and demonstrated all of its functions. Within about an hour the paperwork was signed and the keys were handed over to us. This was the best car sales experiences we have had to date. Sincerely, Joland and Maryann Randall Phoenix,AZ

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

New Civic lease

by Jim Hazelett on 12/01/2020

Marcelino Chavez did an outstanding job on line and in person. I Leased a new civic for my granddaughter. Got the price I was after and was hassle free. He explained all the high tech features on car. Over all a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Jose Melo

by RC on 12/01/2020

Jose did great with answering all the questions I had and was very attentive to my needs. I did not feel rushed and he took the time to explain all my options in detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

predatory sales tactics and deceitful practices

by mannyp03 on 11/17/2020

Earnhardt Honda fails to provide customers with safe and functional vehicles. Nine days after purchasing a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado (68k miles) the truck stalled on the freeway and I noticed a burning smell coming from the engine. After replacing the battery and having a mechanic inspect the truck, it needed a new rack and pinion as well as a junction box (battery component). I was unable to drive the vehicle at the risk of the battery catching fire. Knowing these facts, the Manager (George) and salesperson (Nico) refused to repair the vehicle or return it. In all, the repairs cost me an additional 3,000.00. There are too many dealerships in the Phoenix area to become a victim of Earnhardt Honda’s predatory sales tactics and deceitful practices. PLEASE, protect the physical and financial well being of your family and avoid Earnhardt Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Satisfied customer!

by Dustin T on 10/18/2020

Marcelino M Chavez is awesome. He is willing to help you and go over everything with you on your new vehicle. He was able to get me the vehicle I wanted. I had also left my house keys in my old vehicle and he was able to find them for me and bring them to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Extremely Satisfied Customer!

by Christina Coronado on 10/10/2020

If you are looking to buy a car, I would definitely recommend going through the Costco auto program at the the Earnhardt Honda. Ask for Marcelino Chavez. He does not pressure you to purchase a car and will take the time to listen, explain and answer any questions you have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Best way to buy a car!

by Cynthia Tyson and Dave Mays on 09/29/2020

Bought my new CRV from Marcelino Chavez at Ernhart Honda, love, love, love it. I picked out what I wanted online and he delivered it the next day to my home. It doesn't get better than that, by the way the CRV practically drives it self! Happy with my choice and Ernhart Honda in Avondale, AZ!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Smooth and efficient transaction!

by BoandTraci on 09/24/2020

Did most of my ground work ahead of getting the facts and figures on the new Honda CRV before we arrived to test drive the car. Negotiated a good, straight-forward lease deal and felt at ease from the first communication. We arrived, the car was ready, drove it and after agreeing to the deal, were in the business office signing (with no surprises) within 10-15 minutes. Generally, car buying can wear you out - but in this case Earnhardt Honda, Joel Langer and Kelly Parker made the experience a pleasure. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

earnhardt homda

by Angelo Renaldo on 09/19/2020

we sold our 2018 honda crv to earnhardt honda. we dealt with Joel Langer who is a sales representative at the dealership. He was great to deal with and got us a great price on our crv. If anyone needs anything from earnhardt honda, we highly recommend Joel Langer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great experience! No pressure

by Ed B on 09/11/2020

My wife and I have purchased our vehicles from several dealerships down through the years and we were very pleased by our experience with Earnhardt Honda in Goodyear. JR was our sales guy and is a top to bottom pro. He was easy to work with and no pressure. I highly recommend this dealership and look forward to bringing our cars back in for our regular maintenance schedules. Thanks again guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

JR was great

by Love my new civic on 08/27/2020

Purchased a 2020 Honda Civic with all the bells and whistle’s thank you JR for your amazing service and great personality this is our second Honda and we couldn’t be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Amazing service

by Melany on 08/26/2020

Thank you both Michael Corado and Elijah Buch for both giving me the best experience buying my first car all by my self. Both gentlemen very professional and made me feel at home. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Very helpful

by ANNA on 08/16/2020

Mike helped me get a good deal. He was also very friendly! I had a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Very happy with Costco car purchase

by Patrick on 08/09/2020

This was the easiest way to purchase a vehicle that I have ever experienced. I contacted Joel Langer at Earnhardt Honda. I made an appointment and Joel had told me to contact Marcelino Chavez at the dealership. Everything went quickly . I was provided a price sheet with one price and the rest went very quickly. Two hours was all it took including a test drive. The car was delivered to my residence. Marcelino explained everything on the car. He was super helpful very knowledgeable,and very friendly. This whole experience was a breath of fresh air compared to what I have dealt otherwise in the past during vehicle purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Happy Camper

by Annett on 08/04/2020

Recently purchased a Certified 2017 Honda CR V @ Earnhardt Honda in Avondale. JR Rodriguez is the man you want for your salesman. He makes the process smooth and stress free. JR is a man of his word.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Best place to purchase a vehicle!

by The best on 08/03/2020

Going to Earnheardt Honda to purchase my vehicle was one of the best decisions I have made. JR Rodriguez was the most helpful salesman. He immediately greeted us as we pulled in. He showed us the vehicle we were interested in and answered all questions we had. Our overall experience was great. We recommend anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle to go to Earnheardt Honda and ask for JR!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Love it

by Jose on 07/30/2020

so many different things to say about this location but the main thing is the level of customer service I received. Alex was awesome and listened to what I wanted. He delivered exactly that. Not pushy at all and didn't try to up sell me on a fancier model. Really nice and easy to work with. I will definitely be a returning customer. Thanks again Alex i love my 2020 Accord

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Never again

by Sonia on 07/03/2020

Once you sign ,, they just don’t care ,,,after I bought my car. 4000 mile in ,,I had a blowout tire. I had the buy a new tire it should of had some kind of warranty after all it was only 4000 miles I called to see if it had any warranty,, I was told no any I asked for a manager they just didn’t care about my situation Don’t Buy Here

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Pat P on 05/12/2020

Manager Kelly and Tom, my salesman, were extremely helpful and professional. They were so pleasant to work with and no pressure. They offered me a great deal right that I was comfortable with without all the back and forth hassle you so often find in this process. I live far away from the dealership but they delivered the car to me and I completed the paperwork and car tutorial in the comfort of my home. I highly recommend that you give them a call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Outstanding service!

by Alexander A Trubnikov on 05/07/2020

This dealership has very knowledgeable and helpful staff, who answered all our questions and helped us with all our needs of navigating through the maze of buying a car from out of state. They were very responsive and supportive throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Earnhardt Honda

by Michael Gorman on 03/23/2020

Joel Langer was the right person at the right time to buy with. We'd been in touch through text for a few weeks and when we were ready to come in he was great to work with. We were interested in left over 2019s - and weren't sure about the first car we test drove. He was willing to show us another without issue. Never lost patience, never used a hard sell, was positive and friendly the entire time. We worked out a price and wound up with a good interest rate for a purchase. Would definitely go back to see him again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
56 cars in stock
0 new0 used56 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
19 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
12 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes