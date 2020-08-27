JR was great
by 08/27/2020on
Purchased a 2020 Honda Civic with all the bells and whistle’s thank you JR for your amazing service and great personality this is our second Honda and we couldn’t be happier.
Amazing service
by 08/26/2020on
Thank you both Michael Corado and Elijah Buch for both giving me the best experience buying my first car all by my self. Both gentlemen very professional and made me feel at home. Thank you
Very helpful
by 08/16/2020on
Mike helped me get a good deal. He was also very friendly! I had a great buying experience.
Very happy with Costco car purchase
by 08/09/2020on
This was the easiest way to purchase a vehicle that I have ever experienced. I contacted Joel Langer at Earnhardt Honda. I made an appointment and Joel had told me to contact Marcelino Chavez at the dealership. Everything went quickly . I was provided a price sheet with one price and the rest went very quickly. Two hours was all it took including a test drive. The car was delivered to my residence. Marcelino explained everything on the car. He was super helpful very knowledgeable,and very friendly. This whole experience was a breath of fresh air compared to what I have dealt otherwise in the past during vehicle purchases.
Happy Camper
by 08/04/2020on
Recently purchased a Certified 2017 Honda CR V @ Earnhardt Honda in Avondale. JR Rodriguez is the man you want for your salesman. He makes the process smooth and stress free. JR is a man of his word.
Best place to purchase a vehicle!
by 08/03/2020on
Going to Earnheardt Honda to purchase my vehicle was one of the best decisions I have made. JR Rodriguez was the most helpful salesman. He immediately greeted us as we pulled in. He showed us the vehicle we were interested in and answered all questions we had. Our overall experience was great. We recommend anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle to go to Earnheardt Honda and ask for JR!
Love it
by 07/30/2020on
so many different things to say about this location but the main thing is the level of customer service I received. Alex was awesome and listened to what I wanted. He delivered exactly that. Not pushy at all and didn't try to up sell me on a fancier model. Really nice and easy to work with. I will definitely be a returning customer. Thanks again Alex i love my 2020 Accord
Never again
by 07/03/2020on
Once you sign ,, they just don’t care ,,,after I bought my car. 4000 mile in ,,I had a blowout tire. I had the buy a new tire it should of had some kind of warranty after all it was only 4000 miles I called to see if it had any warranty,, I was told no any I asked for a manager they just didn’t care about my situation Don’t Buy Here
Excellent Service
by 05/12/2020on
Manager Kelly and Tom, my salesman, were extremely helpful and professional. They were so pleasant to work with and no pressure. They offered me a great deal right that I was comfortable with without all the back and forth hassle you so often find in this process. I live far away from the dealership but they delivered the car to me and I completed the paperwork and car tutorial in the comfort of my home. I highly recommend that you give them a call.
Outstanding service!
by 05/07/2020on
This dealership has very knowledgeable and helpful staff, who answered all our questions and helped us with all our needs of navigating through the maze of buying a car from out of state. They were very responsive and supportive throughout the process.
Earnhardt Honda
by 03/23/2020on
Joel Langer was the right person at the right time to buy with. We'd been in touch through text for a few weeks and when we were ready to come in he was great to work with. We were interested in left over 2019s - and weren't sure about the first car we test drove. He was willing to show us another without issue. Never lost patience, never used a hard sell, was positive and friendly the entire time. We worked out a price and wound up with a good interest rate for a purchase. Would definitely go back to see him again.
Honda crv buying experience
by 03/07/2020on
I have to say that this was not like a car buying experience in a good way. The internet sales contact MIchael made it so easy by giving me the best deal before I stopped by. Manager Kelly and Jay were helpful executing the paperwork and showing the features though it was late in the day. My biggest thanks and appreciation to Michael who was super responsive in communications and was a professional gentleman to deal with. On my followup visit also took time to explain me few other features that I didn't know..overall love the experience and how I was treated and would recommend this dealership strongly
Excellent Care!
by 03/04/2020on
Jeffrey (Chow) was very knowledgeable and efficient. Paired me up with the exact car I wanted and had us out of there in no time. Pablo in finance was also very knowledgeable and efficient. Both made the experience easy and hassle free. Thank you!
Great sale service
by 02/23/2020on
My experience at Earnhardt Honda was excellent mostly because the sales person, Michael Corado, was very attentive, non-assertive and always pleasant as well as willing to negotiate with management on my behalf and I did put him in some awkward positions in that regard. He followed up and made sure all requests and concerns were met. I did not need to ask more than once and he responded promptly with a phone call or text. Michael is a valuable employee and I highly recommend dealing with him.
Greg S - Best Salesman
by 01/24/2020on
Greg S helped me with the purchase of my new car. Just in to research and review the Honda Civic Hatchback - I had no plans on buying new ... after days of me being a "challenge customer" her kindly and patiently helped me and answered all my questions. Excellent service. Highly recommended and will let friends and family know.
Great car and great dealership
by 01/11/2020on
I love my new Honda Civic, and I'm so thankful to Michael Corado for making it possible for me to afford it within my budget. He really went above and beyond as a salesman to delivery extraordinary customer service. I would highly recommend Earnhardt Honda and Michael Corado to anyone looking for a great car and great experience.
Andy Griffith
by 01/08/2020on
Recently bought a Honda HRV from Andy at Honda and he helped me make it all possible and was more on my side to ensure I get the car I wanted and even kept my father and I entertained while being at the dealership.
Elton Edwards
by 01/05/2020on
Elton Edwards was great at helping me purchase a Honda HRV Sport. I would definitely recommend family and friends to him. Thank you so much, Elton Edwards. I had a great experience purchasing my vehicle from Earnhardt Honda.
Marcelino Chavez
by 01/04/2020on
We recently purchased a Honda CR-V through the Costco Auto Program and it could not have been a more pleasant experience thanks to Earnhardt Honda, Costco and Marcelino Chavez. He is very knowledgeable, informative, and easy to work with and speak to. What impressed us most is that he is a good listener and that goes a long way! We generally do not enjoy car shopping but if we're ever shopping for a new car again, we'll definitely contact Marcelino. Thanks for a good car buying experience!
New car experience
by 12/31/2019on
Had a smooth great experience with Jay Aguilar! Got the 2020 Honda Civic sport turbo that I picked out ahead of time online! Will definitely be going back!
Awesome Internet sales department
by 12/31/2019on
Great service from Cisco Garcia internet sales manager. Patient and accomdating. Kudos to Kelly with Sales management. Would look for Cisco Garcia again and recommend for future car buying at Earnhardt Honda.