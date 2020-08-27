sales Rating

Joel Langer was the right person at the right time to buy with. We'd been in touch through text for a few weeks and when we were ready to come in he was great to work with. We were interested in left over 2019s - and weren't sure about the first car we test drove. He was willing to show us another without issue. Never lost patience, never used a hard sell, was positive and friendly the entire time. We worked out a price and wound up with a good interest rate for a purchase. Would definitely go back to see him again. Read more