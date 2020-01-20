Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Wasilla

2891 E Sun Mountain Ave, Wasilla, AK 99654
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Wasilla

4.9
Overall Rating
(13)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Milan on 01/20/2020

Just purchased a new Grand Cherokee Trailhawk from Lithia in Wasilla. I live in Fairbanks, so the logistics were somewhat more involved than the usual, yet not once throughout the process did I feel like I was not the center of their attention. I worked with Joel Ronne and was very satisfied with the service - easy to get hold of, not overly pushy, knowledgeable and just overall very helpful. Highly recommend and I will absolutely do business with them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
69 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent

by Spencer on 11/30/2019

This store is excellent. From Mitch, my sales person to Tony and Matt in service, finance was a breeze and i got exactly the deal I wanted. 5/5

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Greg on 10/15/2019

I found a car for my daughter that met her needs, and the buying experience was pleasant. They worked with me to work around a bank loan issue, which smoothed the process significantly. I never felt pressured or manipulated, which I'm very sensitive to as a salesperson myself. Thanks, Troy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Randy!

by Divida on 06/13/2019

We had the best experience purchasing our new Jeep; Randy was patient (I test drove 3 cars!), kind and super helpful! We’ll be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best service

by Akvaldezmom on 04/11/2019

I had Willie as my salesman and he was the best. He helped me with everything I asked and he found me the perfect truck. We will always from now on call Willie when we need a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service and sales process

by CoryBye on 03/20/2019

I worked with Mitch based on a referral and it was an easy and relaxed process the whole time. He let me look around for the truck I wanted, and even checked nearby inventory to see if there was other options for me. He was patient and took care of my questions. When it came to purchasing, he and the finance manager worked with me on price and never once said the “price is the price” and gave me some firm positioning. Ended up leaving with a Wrangler!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ReCall

by Great on 01/16/2019

Service was great service writers were very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very fast and efficient!

by Jim on 01/12/2019

Went in for a recall repair appointment. Was in and out under an hour. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by John on 11/27/2018

First good experience. I was greeted cordially this time. Excellent improvement. Continue to Challenge your employees to treat customers with enthusiasm,dignity,and, respect. P.S. Please ensure technicians check tire pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

In and out, just the way I ike it!

by David.turner on 10/30/2018

The last thing anybody wants to do on their day off is sit and wait 2+ hours for an oil change.... thanks for getting me in right away! I had plenty of time for other errands and some much needed plowing. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service customer

by N.L. on 10/28/2018

Employees in all areas were polite, professional and helpful. They went out of their way to ensure customer satisfaction. I appreciated the way I was treated by all of the staff I encountered. Very impressed with employees and management. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great serviice

by johnny on 10/28/2018

Service was top notch my wife took the Jeep in for oil change and to set up an apt. She said everyone was professional and helpful. The work was done in an efficient manner even though it was busy. We will continue to do business with Lithia as long as these positive experiences are the norm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick/Fast & In a Hurry

by Mike on 10/21/2018

I recieved excellent service from the lady at the counter. She was pleasant and very helpful. I was in for an oil change and left with a set of tires as well. Thank you for the fair deal on the tires and the excellent service. She had stated that she needed the truck for most of the afternoon which was no problem. Roughly two hours later she called me back and said it was ready for pickup. Keep up the good work. Your team is on point!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

They are great.

by Wayne on 08/22/2018

They always get us in when needed. They are professional and courteous, and pretty quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mitch is the best!

by Jill on 08/11/2018

I purchased two vehicles this week from Mitch at Lithia Dodge. He is fantastic! Super friendly, excellent customer service, and he has gone above and beyond to make the experience as quick and easy as possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Margie on 08/03/2018

My truck went in for a recall. Very pleased with the service I received

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality Work, Done on Time

by ShawnAK on 04/09/2018

My truck developed a severe vibration and had to be towed to Lithia of Wasilla. They were able to diagnose the problem, get me an estimate of the repairs, and get me back on the road quickly. The work was done when promised at the quoted price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of 2017 RAM 2500

by Timmie9 on 03/21/2018

I actually got more then I expected in the long run. Randy was a great help and you guys had almost exactly what I wanted at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Timely & professional

by DodgeOwnerAK on 01/01/2018

No issues & the quick detail was stunning. I've had so many people ask about where I got the new truck with the way it looks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesomesauce!

by MSDTRK_1 on 12/29/2017

Good personal interaction and very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Zach

by 69Daytona on 08/12/2017

We were welcomed soon after getting to the dealership. Zach walked all over trying to find a vehicle that was listed on line but we couldn't find. He showed us another vehicle and answered all of our questions. If he didn't know the answer he didn't BS us he went and found it. All and all it was as good a time as can be had at a car dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
