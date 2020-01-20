sales Rating

I worked with Mitch based on a referral and it was an easy and relaxed process the whole time. He let me look around for the truck I wanted, and even checked nearby inventory to see if there was other options for me. He was patient and took care of my questions. When it came to purchasing, he and the finance manager worked with me on price and never once said the “price is the price” and gave me some firm positioning. Ended up leaving with a Wrangler! Read more