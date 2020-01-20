Just purchased a new Grand Cherokee Trailhawk from Lithia in Wasilla. I live in Fairbanks, so the logistics were somewhat more involved than the usual, yet not once throughout the process did I feel like I was not the center of their attention. I worked with Joel Ronne and was very satisfied with the service - easy to get hold of, not overly pushy, knowledgeable and just overall very helpful. Highly recommend and I will absolutely do business with them again in the future.
Just purchased a new Grand Cherokee Trailhawk from Lithia in Wasilla. I live in Fairbanks, so the logistics were somewhat more involved than the usual, yet not once throughout the process did I feel like I was not the center of their attention. I worked with Joel Ronne and was very satisfied with the service - easy to get hold of, not overly pushy, knowledgeable and just overall very helpful. Highly recommend and I will absolutely do business with them again in the future.
I found a car for my daughter that met her needs, and the buying experience was pleasant. They worked with me to work around a bank loan issue, which smoothed the process significantly.
I never felt pressured or manipulated, which I'm very sensitive to as a salesperson myself.
Thanks, Troy!
I worked with Mitch based on a referral and it was an easy and relaxed process the whole time. He let me look around for the truck I wanted, and even checked nearby inventory to see if there was other options for me. He was patient and took care of my questions. When it came to purchasing, he and the finance manager worked with me on price and never once said the “price is the price” and gave me some firm positioning. Ended up leaving with a Wrangler!
First good experience. I was greeted cordially this time. Excellent improvement. Continue to Challenge your employees to treat customers with enthusiasm,dignity,and, respect.
P.S. Please ensure technicians check tire pressure.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The last thing anybody wants to do on their day off is sit and wait 2+ hours for an oil change.... thanks for getting me in right away! I had plenty of time for other errands and some much needed plowing. Thanks again!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Employees in all areas were polite, professional and helpful. They went out of their way to ensure customer satisfaction. I appreciated the way I was treated by all of the staff I encountered. Very impressed with employees and management. Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service was top notch my wife took the Jeep in for oil change and to set up an apt. She said everyone was professional and helpful. The work was done in an efficient manner even though it was busy. We will continue to do business with Lithia as long as these positive experiences are the norm.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recieved excellent service from the lady at the counter. She was pleasant and very helpful. I was in for an oil change and left with a set of tires as well. Thank you for the fair deal on the tires and the excellent service. She had stated that she needed the truck for most of the afternoon which was no problem. Roughly two hours later she called me back and said it was ready for pickup. Keep up the good work. Your team is on point!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased two vehicles this week from Mitch at Lithia Dodge. He is fantastic! Super friendly, excellent customer service, and he has gone above and beyond to make the experience as quick and easy as possible!
My truck developed a severe vibration and had to be towed to Lithia of Wasilla. They were able to diagnose the problem, get me an estimate of the repairs, and get me back on the road quickly. The work was done when promised at the quoted price.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were welcomed soon after getting to the dealership. Zach walked all over trying to find a vehicle that was listed on line but we couldn't find. He showed us another vehicle and answered all of our questions. If he didn't know the answer he didn't BS us he went and found it. All and all it was as good a time as can be had at a car dealership.