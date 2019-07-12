Customer Reviews of Kendall Ford of Wasilla
Horrible Service and experience
by 12/07/2019on
With both my Taurus and my F350 I've had several problems with the service department but today was just the last straw. I had my truck dropped off for regular service and I asked that they check out why the tire pressure light had come on and that they correct whatever problem there might be, but when I picked up my truck the problem had not been corrected which has become something of a reoccurring theme with the service department and when I complained to the service manager he went out and looked at my truck and immediately said they could not correct the low tire pressure fault because I had installed aftermarket tires, except I bought the tires and wheels from the Wasilla Kendall ford dealership when I purchased my truck new and they were who installed my tires on and for the two years I've owned the truck I've had no issue with the low pressure light. The service center has just proven themselves to be absolutely clueless and incompetent.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Owner
by 04/27/2018on
I was extremely impressed with the service and patience I received from Bruce Olmeim during the purchase of our new vehicle. He helped us through all stages of the review and purchases of the vehicle. I will , and already have, recommended Bruce and Kendal Ford of Wasilla to al of my friends and work associates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Ford of Wasilla
by 04/27/2018on
Very friendly staff who went out of their way to thoroughly explain all the features of the vehicle and even set up our Ford Pass App on our phone to the vehicle. I would recommend Kendall Ford of Wasilla to all my friends and family. Thank you for the wonderful experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 03/29/2018on
I feel as if I got a fair deal which is rare in the world of car buying my last vehicle purchase was terrible I mean that but at Kendell in wasilla I got a great truck and was treated well they were very responsive to my concerns they made the whole experience easy clean and streamlined
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales amazing, Maintenance however...
by 03/29/2018on
My sales person Lizzie was amazing and very helpful. I was treates very well with no pressure to buy which made it a stressfree process. My only concern was when the maintenance personnel changed my tires to newer ones per the agreement of purchasing my vehicle. Upon picking up my vehicle, I asked for the old tires. One of the mechanics said they were thrown away since they were in bad shape, I then asked where they dumped them so I may retrieve them. As I drove to where they said it was dumped, I was directed away from the trash bin. The tires were not disposed of but were in the bed of a privately owned pick up truck. I was not informed of them keeping my old tires nor asked if i wanted them. For the mechanic to say they threw them away but kept them left a really bad impression of how they run things in maintenance. Sales was amazing, the maintenance expierence was truly discouraging.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford Escape
by 03/28/2018on
Everyone was nice and I felt like I was treated fairly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Traverse
by 02/15/2018on
I had a good experience. The salesman was nice but he took a little bit to warm up. At the end he even put in my car seat base! Love my new car and hope to have it for a long time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying my new truck
by 01/05/2018on
My experience with Kendall Ford was excellent! James, the salesman I dealt with made me feel very relaxed and comfortable with zero pressure. Ryan, the finance manager was just as helpful and kind and made sure to answer all questions that I had without being "pushy". I will definitely recommend Kendall Ford to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wasilla, Alaska!
by 06/18/2017on
Bought a really nice F150. The business is fair-minded and authentic from top down. The team is cordial and fastidious. Know what you want and go get it here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of Ford Fiesta, Kendall Ford and Dave Pluth
by 06/14/2017on
This was the Best Experience I have ever had buying anything. I contacted Dave Pluth, told him what I was looking for and I was the owner of a car within no time. It was easy. I like easy. Dave was extremely pleasant and thorough. I have never bought a car on my own. Dave made it easy. The Finance lady was also wonderful. Easy Easy Easy. I will be sending everyone I know to Dave Pluth due to my wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying experience
by 06/13/2017on
My wife and I were on our way to an appointment and had a few extra minutes so we stopped by your dealership. We saw the edge on your used car lot and stopped to take a look, my wife has expressed interest in the Ford Edge for years. We were greeted by one of your Sales consultants "Dave Pluth". Dave was very pleasant and approachable, we explained that we were on our way to an appointment and had to go. He gave us his card and said he hoped to see us again. After our appointment we returned to your Dealership and sough out Dave, we told him what we were interested in, took a test drive and told Dave what we wanted to do. Dave immediately started the process. I must say, from start to driving the Edge off the lot only took 3hours and the process was seamless. Our experience was a very good one, we have bought several vehicles from your dealership even back to the NYE Ford days and we will buy from again. Thank you for the extremely nice Ford Edge, My Wife Loves it and so do her friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch
by 01/31/2017on
While I am not an expert, I believe that the following events detail a bait and switch scam. Report on Kendall Ford Wasilla Jan 21st 2017 Enter Kendall Ford Wasilla looking for a truck in the hopes of avoiding a private party transaction. During this interaction salesperson Martin helps me locate a 2010 F150 with 28,471 miles on it at a list price of $17988, through an online database. The truck was not available for viewing so I elected to come back the next day to sign on the vehicle, after researching carfax. Jan 22nd 2017 I came back to Kendall ford Wasilla hoping to view the f150 for inspection and purchase. Martin told that the truck was not available for viewing and would be delivered to the dealership on the following Monday or Tuesday pending my signing a purchase agreement on the vehicle. I communicated that I would sign purchase agreement for a total of $18025 which was the number quoted to me by the salesperson. The first purchase agreement that was brought out to me listed a completely different vehicle than I was signing on so I asked Martin to correct the mistakes in the paperwork before I would sign. The second purchase agreement listed only the year make and model of the vehicle and was missing the VIN. After stating that I would not sign without the explicit VIN of the vehicle that I had researched, I finally got Martin to write the vin 1ftfw1e84afd67494 down before agreeing to the aforementioned $18028. I asked for copies of the agreement that I have in my possession. I had to ask 3 times for copies of the agreement. Additionally, Martin credit checked me for loan information including SSN. He told me that he would set up the loan details through my bank so that I would not have to go through the trouble. Having been pre approved for a 18K loan from the same bank for a truck of lesser value acquiring the loan was not an issue. Jan 25th 2017 The truck needed to be signed for at Kendal Budget Sales of Anchorage so I drove to Kendall Ford Wasilla. I arrived at the Wasilla dealership and received a ride with Martin to Anchorage where the truck was to be viewed and purchased. Upon arriving at the Anchorage dealership (Kendall Budget Sales of Anchorage) at approximately 6:20pm I was told that the tuck was not available for viewing due to it âbeing locked in the shopâ and that the manager at the location did not have a key to get in the shop. At this point I recieved a ride back to Kendall Ford Wasilla from Martin and drove home with the expressed intention of coming back and purchasing the tuck. Before parting ways Martin agreed to set up the loan with my bank the next day Jan 27th After checking with my bank to see if the loan had been set up, and discovering that it had not, up I checked with Martin via text message. Martin informed me that the truck had been sold. Despite having a purchase agreement (still in hand) the dealership sold the truck that I had been trying for a week to get. I believe that this was a bait and switch because the list price for the truck was 15% under blue book value in addition to the general run around with management and the sales person. I did confront management that day but was told that they had no knowledge of the deal despite speaking directly to manager James Taylor whose signature is listed on the purchase agreement in my possession.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
F350
by 09/28/2016on
Alonzo Beeching from the Internet Sales Department is an awesome salesman. He helped me for weeks find the right truck with the right options in my price range. I would recommend anyone to contact him through the webpage to help you locate the right vehicle for you. He got this Service Member a great deal. Thank you for the fantastic service Alonzo!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well pleased. It is a very clean and efficient operation
by 04/13/2016on
I'm well pleased with the service reps. Their knowledgeable, friendly, and efficient in their responsibilities. Vehicle service itself appears to be acceptable. It's usually done quickly and properly. Overall I'm pleased with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Barb
by 10/26/2015on
Once I got barb as my service writer everything was great. She made sure all my concerns were taken care of. Before that with jim it was frustrating. Had to fight for a rental for my wife and he didn't even open a repair order on my vehicle. Barb had to 4 days later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome experience
by 10/23/2015on
This was my first time using the facilities. Everyone was good to me.Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 10/21/2015on
07 F150- the staff was extremely helpful in helping me get into a new truck. When I came to pick up the truck it was thoroughly cleaned and ready to be shown off. Thanks guys keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As advertised
by 10/18/2015on
The staff was out quick to ask what I was there for. The waiting room is inviting - although the coffee is bad and you should invest in something other than powder creamer. Overall a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once again, excellent service!!
by 10/16/2015on
The Service Staff carefully listened to us as we explained the problem which had developed. When we picked up our vehicle, a good amount of time and energy went into finding a solution, we could have been charged much more, yet we were only charged for faulty component replacement. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beyond Expectations
by 10/15/2015on
Me and my husband have bought multiple cars from Kendall. We always prefer to have them serviced at Kendall. The new service center is really amazing. The size of the new center makes getting an oil change done quicker. The employees were very nice and professional. We have dealt with other dealerships and their service centers before but it did not compare to Kendall of Wasilla. We have recommended this dealership to other people. We will continue going to Kendall for all of our vehicle needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jake Wolf Survey
by 10/15/2015on
Jeff Ford was is a very good representative of your company. He is consumer savvy and understands that folks don't have a lot of time to deal with car buying so he is extremely flexible in his dealings - even if it means using personal time. Also, he is taking care of some post-sale items that would have either wise made me drive out to Wasilla but he is handling for me. This saves me a lot of time and money. Thank you Jeff and thank you Kendall Ford. I will be recommending you to my JBER teammates! V/r, Jake Wolf
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
