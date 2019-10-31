Just got my BMW back from an oil change and basic service and totally appreciate the great service. I got texts updates and a call when it was done early. Beautiful service drive in bay, my service adviser Nico was friendly and knew my 535.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Ansel is an absolute professional. He is knowledgeable on BMW products as well as able to present a variety of options with pros and cons to each choice. I appreciate his patience and support when I was struggling to make a decision on which vehicle. The whole ANC BMW team is great but Ansel is the best!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I have always had good experiences with service at BMW Anchorage and this week's visit was no exception. Service was polite and quick. Nico kept me informed about what was happening and provided guidance on work that should be accomplished immediately versus that which could wait.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
it began with the creamer curdled. Then the wait for check in even though I had an appointment. the service staff weren't helpful in getting my tires to be changed over out of my friends car. I had to ask as they stood around. The complimentary wash was not good. left dirt on the back bumper and windshield. Left the tire reset incomplete.
The morning after, when I started my car a red light came on saying my left front tire was low! what happened? I don't know if it came from the reset not being completed or what. Now I have to call and go thru all you have to thru to get someone from service to tell me what to do. No time for this. Also, no one was around to tell me where my summer tires were. They were not labeled. This is not the usual
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments