service Rating

it began with the creamer curdled. Then the wait for check in even though I had an appointment. the service staff weren't helpful in getting my tires to be changed over out of my friends car. I had to ask as they stood around. The complimentary wash was not good. left dirt on the back bumper and windshield. Left the tire reset incomplete. The morning after, when I started my car a red light came on saying my left front tire was low! what happened? I don't know if it came from the reset not being completed or what. Now I have to call and go thru all you have to thru to get someone from service to tell me what to do. No time for this. Also, no one was around to tell me where my summer tires were. They were not labeled. This is not the usual Read more