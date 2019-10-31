  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Anchorage

BMW of Anchorage

BMW of Anchorage

Visit dealer’s website 
730 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Anchorage

5.0
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Smooth Process

by Rachel_MH on 10/31/2019

This was my first car buying experience and overall it was pretty smooth. It made something super stressful for me a little easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
68 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Ese on 12/26/2019

Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service-Service Team ROCKs!

by MacLeod on 11/14/2019

I am always so very pleased/satisfied working with Nico and the rest of the Service Team. They are personable, polite, and knowledgeable! They Rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Smooth Process

by Rachel_MH on 10/31/2019

This was my first car buying experience and overall it was pretty smooth. It made something super stressful for me a little easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2019 x3 purchase

by Grasso on 10/30/2019

Had an awesome experience buying our new x3. Everyone was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Mike on 10/24/2019

Ken Boggins was very professional and accommodating to my requirement a buying a car from Fairbanks. Recommend you look him up when you’re looking for your next new car!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

great service

by Steve on 10/15/2019

Just got my BMW back from an oil change and basic service and totally appreciate the great service. I got texts updates and a call when it was done early. Beautiful service drive in bay, my service adviser Nico was friendly and knew my 535.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Good Service

by Sept2019service on 09/27/2019

Great service, faster than planned.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Experience

by Janet on 09/07/2019

Excellent Service throughout the entire experience. Phyllis Halverson is amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

BMW of Anchorage

by ... on 08/13/2019

Sales person, Curt, is amazingly awesome, knowledgeable about the industry in general, helpful and fair. Love my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Love Them

by Z4 on 06/13/2019

Very accommodating. Dropped me off at work on time. Car was ready to go when I arrived. Paid at the service desk, love that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Nico was truly helpful

by Matthew on 05/05/2019

The entire staff realized that I live 300+ miles away and had to leave my home at 04:00 to get there. The worked hard to get me turned around and sent home the same day. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

huh

by huh on 04/27/2019

great scheduling, service, check out car, washed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great sales advisor!

by Snowbear on 02/19/2019

Ansel is an absolute professional. He is knowledgeable on BMW products as well as able to present a variety of options with pros and cons to each choice. I appreciate his patience and support when I was struggling to make a decision on which vehicle. The whole ANC BMW team is great but Ansel is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Well done

by Warren on 02/13/2019

As always polite, extremely helpful. Both Service and Sales staff were attentive (although I was just there for a routine oil change).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by KL on 02/02/2019

The team at BMW of Anchorage are great to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

No complaints

by Jiminy on 01/29/2019

They corrected, in the process of doing other scheduled work, an issue with the oil drain plug at almost no cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent service

by PChesbro on 01/10/2019

I have always had good experiences with service at BMW Anchorage and this week's visit was no exception. Service was polite and quick. Nico kept me informed about what was happening and provided guidance on work that should be accomplished immediately versus that which could wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

?

by -- on 12/27/2018

Great service and friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service

by 3nov18 on 11/04/2018

This dealership did a great job finding out what is going on with my BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

usually happy this time not

by z4 on 10/29/2018

it began with the creamer curdled. Then the wait for check in even though I had an appointment. the service staff weren't helpful in getting my tires to be changed over out of my friends car. I had to ask as they stood around. The complimentary wash was not good. left dirt on the back bumper and windshield. Left the tire reset incomplete. The morning after, when I started my car a red light came on saying my left front tire was low! what happened? I don't know if it came from the reset not being completed or what. Now I have to call and go thru all you have to thru to get someone from service to tell me what to do. No time for this. Also, no one was around to tell me where my summer tires were. They were not labeled. This is not the usual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

X3 purchase

by Kurt on 10/02/2018

All interactions with sales team is positive. Genius was helpful but was not fully familiar with vehicle features use. Sales person new vehicle better in particular with parking assist features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
101 cars in stock
0 new83 used18 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

BMW of Anchorage

what sets us apart
BMW of Anchorage
Google Map
Amenities
Television
Languages Spoken (1)
Inuktitut

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes