Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,722
|$18,299
|$21,271
|Clean
|$15,401
|$17,927
|$20,820
|Average
|$14,759
|$17,183
|$19,919
|Rough
|$14,118
|$16,440
|$19,017
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,631
|$18,011
|$20,759
|Clean
|$15,312
|$17,645
|$20,319
|Average
|$14,674
|$16,913
|$19,439
|Rough
|$14,036
|$16,181
|$18,559
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,598
|$21,876
|$24,520
|Clean
|$19,198
|$21,431
|$24,000
|Average
|$18,398
|$20,542
|$22,960
|Rough
|$17,599
|$19,653
|$21,921
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,801
|$18,754
|$21,021
|Clean
|$16,459
|$18,373
|$20,575
|Average
|$15,773
|$17,611
|$19,684
|Rough
|$15,087
|$16,849
|$18,793
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,323
|$26,033
|$29,179
|Clean
|$22,847
|$25,504
|$28,561
|Average
|$21,895
|$24,446
|$27,324
|Rough
|$20,943
|$23,388
|$26,087
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,574
|$25,198
|$28,244
|Clean
|$22,114
|$24,686
|$27,645
|Average
|$21,193
|$23,662
|$26,448
|Rough
|$20,271
|$22,638
|$25,251
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,413
|$21,669
|$24,289
|Clean
|$19,017
|$21,229
|$23,774
|Average
|$18,225
|$20,348
|$22,744
|Rough
|$17,432
|$19,467
|$21,715