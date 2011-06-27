  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,722$18,299$21,271
Clean$15,401$17,927$20,820
Average$14,759$17,183$19,919
Rough$14,118$16,440$19,017
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,631$18,011$20,759
Clean$15,312$17,645$20,319
Average$14,674$16,913$19,439
Rough$14,036$16,181$18,559
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,598$21,876$24,520
Clean$19,198$21,431$24,000
Average$18,398$20,542$22,960
Rough$17,599$19,653$21,921
2018 Chrysler Pacifica L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,801$18,754$21,021
Clean$16,459$18,373$20,575
Average$15,773$17,611$19,684
Rough$15,087$16,849$18,793
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,323$26,033$29,179
Clean$22,847$25,504$28,561
Average$21,895$24,446$27,324
Rough$20,943$23,388$26,087
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,574$25,198$28,244
Clean$22,114$24,686$27,645
Average$21,193$23,662$26,448
Rough$20,271$22,638$25,251
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,413$21,669$24,289
Clean$19,017$21,229$23,774
Average$18,225$20,348$22,744
Rough$17,432$19,467$21,715
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chrysler Pacifica on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,373 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Pacifica is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,373 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,459 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,373 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica ranges from $15,087 to $21,021, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.