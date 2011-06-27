Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews

Love it! ChrisP , 11/05/2018 LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 67 of 69 people found this review helpful I decided that I needed to write a review since other reviews helped me when researching my vehicle purchase. I love my Pacifica. After 1.5 years of ownership I have had no problems and I am still impressed by the ride, and the fit and finish of the vehicle. I have never owned a Chrysler product prior to this and to be honest I was a little nervous about jumping into Mopar world. I’m glad that I did. We tested an Odyssey and a Sienna but we felt that the Pacifica seemed to have the same (or better) fit and finish, ride quality and options than the competition and at a lower price. Things I would change: -there are no paddle shifters or any other method to select specific gears (I live in a hilly area). -headlights: like most new cars the xenon headlights look great but the light beams are very focused and don’t do a good job of lighting the areas along the sides of the road. This is not specific to the Pacifica and all cars seem to be going this direction but I agree with consumer reports; xenon headlights stink. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very well thought out and designed minivan vivek , 10/26/2017 Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 67 of 70 people found this review helpful Was never in the market for a minivan. Looked at many SUVs including the VW Atlas. I like the Atlas among all the SUVs I tested and sat in. I also looked at Odyssey and Pacifica. I like the stow & go arrangement. The interior is a shade better than the odyssey. the screen on the new 2018 model is much more responsive. The 360 camera sold me big time as I find that an extremely valuable feature. This is not available in the Honda, not sure why for such a large vehicle. It is a huge safety feature. The stop and go ACC is better than it functioned in the Odyssey (Which stops at 20 mph, unlike the CRV version). The 9 speed transmission also shifted much better on the Pacifica. The park assist function is so so. Hit or miss but helpful nevertheless. Between backup camera and 360 deg camera, you have more than enough assistance needed to park this big minivan. It is very big but does not drive big. Overall, I am not sure of the reliability unlike the great Honda. I have decided to give the Pacifica engineers my money. Hope it all works out. This is my first Chrysler product.

Horrible Car! Electronics Failed, Safety Hazard Rose Marie C , 03/12/2018 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 114 of 123 people found this review helpful I have had this car since late August and have had electrical problems with it from the first week. The electronics system went dead twice while I drove the car on a long distance trip. A few days later, the side door failed to open and close electronically AND the car issued an engine malfunction message on the radio screen. The Adapitve Cruise Control/Forward Cruise Control has also failed several times. Brought the car back to the dealer over 20 times to repair these problems. These are safety problems and should have been repaired immediately. In addition, Chrysler has falsely advertised that this car has wifi capability. It doesn't. I was able to connect a hotspot in the car for a month and then without notifying me, the hotspot was cancelled BUT I was still charged by AT&T. I've contacted Chrysler about all of these problems and was transferred to 3 different case managers who simply tried to get me to sign a release in exchange for one month's payment of my lease. I asked to return this car so many times and each time was stonewalled. I have wasted so much time driving back and forth to the dealership to get this car repaired and the problems continue. Buyers BEWARE!!!

Great for our needs Chance , 12/07/2018 Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful We went from a 2013 Sienna and have owned a 2018 Pacifica for approx. 1 month now. Overall fit and finish of the Chrysler is very well. The interior quality is almost luxury car like. Rattles and interior noise is Amazing. Driving the Pacifica from a sienna is also much better. The Sienna felt very heavy and would roll going around curves and dips and such. The pacifica feels much more stable and planted to the road. Even though the Pacifica is a bit smaller and you can tell it in some aspects, we felt like it wasn't a difference that we would notice. The stow-n-go is great. Seat comfort is Great! The infotainment system one morning wouldn't show that I have heated seats and wouldn't let me turn them on or anything. I tried restarting the van a few times, but this didn't resolve till after work when starting it up and everything was fine. This has only happened one time and I'm not sure what was going on. I see a lot of complaints on the Transmission being rough and shifting clumsy, but I have never had it stumble or anything that I feel like I should be worried about it. Fuel mileage is beyond what I was expecting. We drove a 300 mile trip the first week we had it, and averaged 27.6. Around town and to the house (which is 10 miles in the country) and start ups to warm up (15-20 mins) every morning, we are now averaging right at 23 mpg. The sienna with the same daily driving we were below 19. Overall Great Van and Great Family Pleaser. Would recommend to other families needing a crossover or Minivan.