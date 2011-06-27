Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews
Great driving experience!
I, for the life of me can't understand why Chrysler stopped building such a great driving experience of the Pacifica. I'm totally amazed at how well this piece of equipment handles itself on the highway as well as in town. It's not sluggish when you want to pass another car and the fact that it's interfaced with Mercedes - Benz technology only adds to the driving experience. I just paid mine off, so the ride just got better!
Please start making the Pacifica again!
We bought a 2007 base model for our son to tour with his band and we had been looking for a late model Pacifica for a while ourselves. A loaded Limited fell into our laps. We could not have been more pleased. Ride is great. Seats and all the adjustments and memory are required for us with me 6-4 and wife 5-4 although I don't give up the driving duties much. It is our long distance car and I love to drive it. Chrysler HAS to reintroduce this car!!
Sad to see this baby go
This is the second Chrysler Pacifica I've owned. I was happy with my 05 but wanted to upgrade to the 08 with 4.0L engine and 6 spd transmission. The difference with the extra power and smoother shifting is incredible. Too bad they didn't get it right initially but they have it right now, just in time to discontinue the line. What a shame, this is one of the best vehicles Chrysler has ever made. I bought one of the last of the 08 model year and hopefully it'll last a long time. The lifetime powertrain warranty should ensure that it does.
I was foolish enough to get rid of 2004...
I had thought it was using oil. However, I later found out that it is normal with these cars as the lighter weight which improves the mileage is the reason. Oh well. Anyway an earlier post indicated the MP3 problem. I also experienced same. I later found this solution, after I had traded it in. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=294TFX3b5-A Hope this is viewed by the current owners.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Love my Pacifica
I own two Chryslers; one pacifica and one pt cruiser. I adore my pacifica so much. When we heard they weren't making them anymore we turned in our 2006 model for an upgraded Touring 2008. I can't even compare the two cars because they are so different. This is definitely my favorite car i have ever owned and love the comfort and feeling of safety traveling with my family. i hope it lasts forever, or they decide to start making them again. I wish both my cars were pacificas.
