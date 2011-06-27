Estimated values
2008 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,732
|$3,838
|$4,469
|Clean
|$2,508
|$3,527
|$4,099
|Average
|$2,058
|$2,904
|$3,361
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,281
|$2,622
2008 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,523
|$3,365
|$3,848
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,092
|$3,530
|Average
|$1,900
|$2,546
|$2,894
|Rough
|$1,485
|$2,000
|$2,258
2008 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,140
|$2,751
|$3,105
|Clean
|$1,964
|$2,528
|$2,849
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,082
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,259
|$1,635
|$1,822
2008 Chrysler Pacifica LX 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,220
|$3,045
|$3,517
|Clean
|$2,038
|$2,798
|$3,227
|Average
|$1,672
|$2,304
|$2,645
|Rough
|$1,307
|$1,810
|$2,064
2008 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,359
|$3,932
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,087
|$3,607
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,542
|$2,957
|Rough
|$1,384
|$1,997
|$2,307
2008 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,256
|$3,166
|$3,684
|Clean
|$2,071
|$2,909
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,395
|$2,770
|Rough
|$1,328
|$1,882
|$2,161