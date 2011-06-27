Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Concorde, along with its corporate twins the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision, heralded a new beginning for the Chrysler Corporation when they were introduced in 1993. Since that time, the company has consistently wowed the world with innovative products at great prices. Unfortunately, one of Chrysler's recent growing pains has been questionable quality control, but in 1995, steps were taken to eliminate most of those concerns.

Concorde features cab-forward' technology, which is a marketing gimmick that means the wheelbase and greenhouse were stretched in every direction to provide more room inside. Swoopy sheetmetal graces the outside. For 1996, Concorde has been trimmed to two trim levels: LX and LXi. Concorde LX is powered by a 161-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6. To get the uplevel 3.5-liter engine, and improved performance, you'll have to opt for the Concorde LXi, which is equipped with gold wheel accents and badging. LX models get new 16-inch wheels this year, and all Concorde models have been reengineered to provide a quieter interior and to meet 1997 side impact protection standards. Headlights have been reworked to provide better illumination, and an optional 3.3-liter engine meets Transitional Low Emission Vehicle (TLEV) standards. New colors, new seat trim and improved radios summarize the changes for 1996.

With prices starting just over $20,000, this well-equipped sedan plays in the same ballpark as the Honda Accord and Ford Taurus, but offers more room and power than either. The Honda performs better and has proven reliability and resale value records, while Ford has introduced a radically styled and much improved Taurus for 1996. The choice really depends on your individual priorities.