  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

1996 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Chrysler Concorde for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$726 - $1,691
Used Concorde for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Concorde, along with its corporate twins the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision, heralded a new beginning for the Chrysler Corporation when they were introduced in 1993. Since that time, the company has consistently wowed the world with innovative products at great prices. Unfortunately, one of Chrysler's recent growing pains has been questionable quality control, but in 1995, steps were taken to eliminate most of those concerns.

Concorde features cab-forward' technology, which is a marketing gimmick that means the wheelbase and greenhouse were stretched in every direction to provide more room inside. Swoopy sheetmetal graces the outside. For 1996, Concorde has been trimmed to two trim levels: LX and LXi. Concorde LX is powered by a 161-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6. To get the uplevel 3.5-liter engine, and improved performance, you'll have to opt for the Concorde LXi, which is equipped with gold wheel accents and badging. LX models get new 16-inch wheels this year, and all Concorde models have been reengineered to provide a quieter interior and to meet 1997 side impact protection standards. Headlights have been reworked to provide better illumination, and an optional 3.3-liter engine meets Transitional Low Emission Vehicle (TLEV) standards. New colors, new seat trim and improved radios summarize the changes for 1996.

With prices starting just over $20,000, this well-equipped sedan plays in the same ballpark as the Honda Accord and Ford Taurus, but offers more room and power than either. The Honda performs better and has proven reliability and resale value records, while Ford has introduced a radically styled and much improved Taurus for 1996. The choice really depends on your individual priorities.

1996 Highlights

Improved headlight illumination, a revised exterior appearance, a quieter interior and new colors bow on all Concorde models. Base cars get standard 16-inch wheels. LXi models get gold-accented wheels and trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chrysler Concorde.

5(37%)
4(42%)
3(17%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not Too Bad
richie91,03/25/2010
LX 4dr Sedan
Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders.
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Monty,07/08/2010
I bought my '96 Concorde new and have driven it regularly ever since. It has been completely reliable. I've done regular maintenance, and the few items that have been replaced were due to wear, not failure. I cannot say enough good things about my car. It is now to the point that many components are wearing out, but I don't mind spending the money to replace them. It's been such a good car that I will keep it indefinitely. This is one purchase that has paid off handsomely for me!
Kind a nice
jegolden,08/06/2009
3.5l eats gas in town, but on highway it's great. I had the computer system in the car figure out my gas mileage all the time driving pizzas. I saw 14mpg in town b-4. Leather seats were AWESOME and so was the sound system. Bought car for 2500, lost it to tranny failure 6 months into it that would have cost me 2000 to fix. Good scape metal now.
still solid
neily,04/03/2002
I've had this car for over 5 years now with no major problems, even though I've put it thru almost every conceivable terrain and traffic.If you're looking for reliability + affordability +comfort, take a look at the Concorde. They changed the design in 97 and went crazy on the ovals, personally I like mine better.
See all 24 reviews of the 1996 Chrysler Concorde
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Chrysler Concorde

Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and LXi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 1996 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,061.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,426.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,017.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Concorde lease specials

Related Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles