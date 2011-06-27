1996 Chrysler Concorde Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Chrysler's Concorde, along with its corporate twins the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision, heralded a new beginning for the Chrysler Corporation when they were introduced in 1993. Since that time, the company has consistently wowed the world with innovative products at great prices. Unfortunately, one of Chrysler's recent growing pains has been questionable quality control, but in 1995, steps were taken to eliminate most of those concerns.
Concorde features cab-forward' technology, which is a marketing gimmick that means the wheelbase and greenhouse were stretched in every direction to provide more room inside. Swoopy sheetmetal graces the outside. For 1996, Concorde has been trimmed to two trim levels: LX and LXi. Concorde LX is powered by a 161-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6. To get the uplevel 3.5-liter engine, and improved performance, you'll have to opt for the Concorde LXi, which is equipped with gold wheel accents and badging. LX models get new 16-inch wheels this year, and all Concorde models have been reengineered to provide a quieter interior and to meet 1997 side impact protection standards. Headlights have been reworked to provide better illumination, and an optional 3.3-liter engine meets Transitional Low Emission Vehicle (TLEV) standards. New colors, new seat trim and improved radios summarize the changes for 1996.
With prices starting just over $20,000, this well-equipped sedan plays in the same ballpark as the Honda Accord and Ford Taurus, but offers more room and power than either. The Honda performs better and has proven reliability and resale value records, while Ford has introduced a radically styled and much improved Taurus for 1996. The choice really depends on your individual priorities.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chrysler Concorde.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Concorde
Related Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019