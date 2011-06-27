2000 Chrysler Concorde Review
Pros & Cons
- Good fuel economy, comfortable seating, agile handling.
- Spongy brakes, blind spots, no place for front license plate.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A spacious and handsome family car with the moves of a sport sedan.
Vehicle overview
The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, went through a major redesign in 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde was actually designed and brought to life through the use of computers, and Chrysler ended up with a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Ferrari, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans. But looks aren't everything, and sometimes it's what's on the inside that really counts. You can count on 225 horsepower and 225 foot-pounds of torque from the LXi's peppy 3.2-liter V6, which has strong midrange passing power and gets great mileage. The LX is outfitted with a 2.7-liter V6 worthy of 200 horsepower and 190 foot-pounds of torque. And you say you like 100,000-mile intervals between tune-ups? Your wish has been granted.
Only a four-speed automatic transmission is currently available, and don't look for an AutoStick anywhere in this lineup. Traction control is standard on the LXi and optional for LX seekers, and you can ditto that for ABS. Both the LX and LXi have a touring-tuned four-wheel independent suspension, which is quite compliant. The LXi has speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering, and handling is precise -- like a midsize sport sedan, not a car with a 113-inch wheelbase. The LX steers with a power rack-and-pinion system. Besides V6 power differences between the LX and LXi, there are a few creature comforts made available only on the LXi, including a security system and automatic climate control. But many luxury items are either standard or available to the base model; cruise control, power windows, and front airbags head up the standard list, while a moon roof, a trip-computer/HomeLink package, and leather seats top the optionals. Packages are also available for the LX that earn the driver a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 50/50 front bench seat, and eight-way power driver and passenger seats.
With the last redesign, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans. If interior space is your No. 1 priority, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.
2000 Highlights
