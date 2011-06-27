  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2000 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy, comfortable seating, agile handling.
  • Spongy brakes, blind spots, no place for front license plate.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Chrysler Concorde for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$729 - $1,660
Used Concorde for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and handsome family car with the moves of a sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, went through a major redesign in 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde was actually designed and brought to life through the use of computers, and Chrysler ended up with a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Ferrari, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans. But looks aren't everything, and sometimes it's what's on the inside that really counts. You can count on 225 horsepower and 225 foot-pounds of torque from the LXi's peppy 3.2-liter V6, which has strong midrange passing power and gets great mileage. The LX is outfitted with a 2.7-liter V6 worthy of 200 horsepower and 190 foot-pounds of torque. And you say you like 100,000-mile intervals between tune-ups? Your wish has been granted.

Only a four-speed automatic transmission is currently available, and don't look for an AutoStick anywhere in this lineup. Traction control is standard on the LXi and optional for LX seekers, and you can ditto that for ABS. Both the LX and LXi have a touring-tuned four-wheel independent suspension, which is quite compliant. The LXi has speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering, and handling is precise -- like a midsize sport sedan, not a car with a 113-inch wheelbase. The LX steers with a power rack-and-pinion system. Besides V6 power differences between the LX and LXi, there are a few creature comforts made available only on the LXi, including a security system and automatic climate control. But many luxury items are either standard or available to the base model; cruise control, power windows, and front airbags head up the standard list, while a moon roof, a trip-computer/HomeLink package, and leather seats top the optionals. Packages are also available for the LX that earn the driver a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 50/50 front bench seat, and eight-way power driver and passenger seats.

With the last redesign, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans. If interior space is your No. 1 priority, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.

2000 Highlights

All models are given a more refined touring suspension, and variable-assist, speed-proportional steering is standard on LXi. Five new colors come aboard, and the instrument panel has been freshened.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chrysler Concorde.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(14%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.4
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Franky Z.
Franky Z.,01/22/2010
i just purchased this car and i am for the most happy i did.I have only had it for afew days,but i am concerned about the weather stripping.Can anyone let me know how much it might cost to replace it on all four doors?
Best Vehicle I've ever owned
zenaeh92,11/06/2013
I purchased a 2000 chrysler Concorde over 2 years ago and she's my baby. 100% reliable and this year as most reviews have reflected some years are bad with leaks and so on however the 2000 was the year that they fixed the tranny and lower motor leaks and seemingly fixed the seizing motor issue.
Concorde LXi Rocks!
FL,09/02/2002
No two ways about it, the Concorde LXi is Aces over Kings. Great buy. Awesome ride: sporty but smooth, responsive with pick-up and power to spare. Perfect for family -- plenty of space and cavernous trunk. Well appointed and classy interior with a body that is easy on the eyes with its killer curves. Chrysler nailed it on this one!
Well built
aweyea2000,12/04/2014
Had two of these cars with the 3.2 never had a serious issue with either one of them. Interior is very curvy, handles like a sports car and loves to be redlined.Even after 400,000 miles was still a darling until someone ran a light and killed her. Awesome car and the only Chrysler i ever loved. And at 32 mpg highway no complaints.
See all 64 reviews of the 2000 Chrysler Concorde
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Chrysler Concorde

Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and LXi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 2000 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,413.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,922.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,440.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Concorde lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles