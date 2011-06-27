  1. Home
1995 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No significant changes for the 1995 Concorde.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Concorde.

5(67%)
4(18%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice car
charles crooms,09/12/2010
You will never find a car that is more reliable then this one.I have my car for over five winters and it started with no trouble everyday. And I saw all those other new cars sitting on side of the road and hear i come driving pass them live like i was in some type of suv or something. I have a little front end problems but, can't get no car better then this one. And i love the way it handles.
Pleasures and disappointments
Billann,07/22/2002
Very good until end of warrenty. I moved and do not like dealer in the area I moved to. The original dealer was very good. I believe the new dealer took me for a new transmission.
excellent
Pat Parkhurst,07/31/2003
I have enjoyed driving this vehicle.
concorde sedan grava chrysler
nicholas di Marzo,11/29/2003
I had very good luck, rides like when was new. solid car, handles like sports car has touring suspension.like a sturdy handeling car ,one of the best I ever owned.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chrysler Concorde

Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 1995 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,783.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,161.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

