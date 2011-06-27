1995 Chrysler Concorde Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,690
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No significant changes for the 1995 Concorde.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
charles crooms,09/12/2010
You will never find a car that is more reliable then this one.I have my car for over five winters and it started with no trouble everyday. And I saw all those other new cars sitting on side of the road and hear i come driving pass them live like i was in some type of suv or something. I have a little front end problems but, can't get no car better then this one. And i love the way it handles.
Billann,07/22/2002
Very good until end of warrenty. I moved and do not like dealer in the area I moved to. The original dealer was very good. I believe the new dealer took me for a new transmission.
Pat Parkhurst,07/31/2003
I have enjoyed driving this vehicle.
nicholas di Marzo,11/29/2003
I had very good luck, rides like when was new. solid car, handles like sports car has touring suspension.like a sturdy handeling car ,one of the best I ever owned.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
