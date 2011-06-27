I bought this car 6 years ago and was very pleased with it at first. A very nice ride and handled nicely in bad weather. For the most part, it had been a good car. Then, out of nowhere the check engine light came on and before we could get it in to the shop, the car completely died. Our mechanic told us that it was complete engine failure due to oil sludge. Keep in mind, the car doesn't even have 90,000 miles on it yet and oil was changed regularly. I have since found out by doing some research that Chrysler vehicles with the 2.7 L engine are prone to major engine issues even at relatively low mileage due to defects in engine design. Do some research before buying!

