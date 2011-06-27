  1. Home
2003 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive styling, big trunk, plenty of passenger room, handles well for a big car.
  • Big blind spots, unrefined power delivery, fussy stereo controls, some cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and handsome luxury car with the moves of a sport sedan.

2003 Highlights

Three new colors -- Deep Lava Red, Brilliant Black Crystal and Deep Graphite -- burst onto the palette. Instead of a four-disc in-dash CD changer, you now get to insert six discs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chrysler Concorde.

5(64%)
4(23%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2.7 L engine failure
TanyaB,06/23/2010
I bought this car 6 years ago and was very pleased with it at first. A very nice ride and handled nicely in bad weather. For the most part, it had been a good car. Then, out of nowhere the check engine light came on and before we could get it in to the shop, the car completely died. Our mechanic told us that it was complete engine failure due to oil sludge. Keep in mind, the car doesn't even have 90,000 miles on it yet and oil was changed regularly. I have since found out by doing some research that Chrysler vehicles with the 2.7 L engine are prone to major engine issues even at relatively low mileage due to defects in engine design. Do some research before buying!
I love my Concorde Ltd
mhjjr,11/24/2002
This is a replacement for a 1999 LHS. I am extremely satisified with my new auto. I has the standard features I wanted and fully expect this auto to be as trouble-free as my 1999 LHS which I traded in at 74,000 miles.
Disappointed
Dan,09/19/2005
I bought the car with 29,000 miles on it and have had it in the shop several times and have just now reached 39,000 miles. Several evaporative emisson problems and now a shifting sensor/valve in the transmission. I bought this car because the '97 LHS I had was such a pleasure to own. We may just have ended our love affair with Chrysler!
Used comfort comes at a price, over and over again
Computer Guy,01/16/2017
LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
The Chrysler Concorde is fairly stylish for a sedan. The huge windshield and low hood is great. I've owned this car for 5 years and put 75,000 of the 175,000 on the odometer. I the past 5 years I've replace the TRANSMISSION (twice) and the ALTERNATOR. The other parts were just due to normal wear and tear, and those being the brakes, tires, wheels, headlights (excessively foggy), windshield, battery, and two radiator reservoirs bottles.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

