Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews

4.1
24 reviews
Not Too Bad

richie91, 03/25/2010
LX 4dr Sedan
Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders.

Best Car I've Ever Owned!

Monty, 07/08/2010
I bought my '96 Concorde new and have driven it regularly ever since. It has been completely reliable. I've done regular maintenance, and the few items that have been replaced were due to wear, not failure. I cannot say enough good things about my car. It is now to the point that many components are wearing out, but I don't mind spending the money to replace them. It's been such a good car that I will keep it indefinitely. This is one purchase that has paid off handsomely for me!

Kind a nice

jegolden, 08/06/2009
3.5l eats gas in town, but on highway it's great. I had the computer system in the car figure out my gas mileage all the time driving pizzas. I saw 14mpg in town b-4. Leather seats were AWESOME and so was the sound system. Bought car for 2500, lost it to tranny failure 6 months into it that would have cost me 2000 to fix. Good scape metal now.

still solid

neily, 04/03/2002
I've had this car for over 5 years now with no major problems, even though I've put it thru almost every conceivable terrain and traffic.If you're looking for reliability + affordability +comfort, take a look at the Concorde. They changed the design in 97 and went crazy on the ovals, personally I like mine better.

Just not for me?

ashley, 06/17/2008
I have had my Concord for almost a yr now. My dad bought it for me it hopes it would be a good school car. The first night I had it, it had an oil leak my dad easily fixed it. I like it but it's not the greatest on gas. And it's a little big for me. Other wise great car. I just need something more fuel economy because I will be driving a lot because of college.

