Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
Not Too Bad
Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders.
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
I bought my '96 Concorde new and have driven it regularly ever since. It has been completely reliable. I've done regular maintenance, and the few items that have been replaced were due to wear, not failure. I cannot say enough good things about my car. It is now to the point that many components are wearing out, but I don't mind spending the money to replace them. It's been such a good car that I will keep it indefinitely. This is one purchase that has paid off handsomely for me!
Kind a nice
3.5l eats gas in town, but on highway it's great. I had the computer system in the car figure out my gas mileage all the time driving pizzas. I saw 14mpg in town b-4. Leather seats were AWESOME and so was the sound system. Bought car for 2500, lost it to tranny failure 6 months into it that would have cost me 2000 to fix. Good scape metal now.
still solid
I've had this car for over 5 years now with no major problems, even though I've put it thru almost every conceivable terrain and traffic.If you're looking for reliability + affordability +comfort, take a look at the Concorde. They changed the design in 97 and went crazy on the ovals, personally I like mine better.
Just not for me?
I have had my Concord for almost a yr now. My dad bought it for me it hopes it would be a good school car. The first night I had it, it had an oil leak my dad easily fixed it. I like it but it's not the greatest on gas. And it's a little big for me. Other wise great car. I just need something more fuel economy because I will be driving a lot because of college.
Sponsored cars related to the Concorde
Related Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner