  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2001 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, suave good looks, agile handling.
  • Spongy brakes, blind spots, cheap interior materials.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Chrysler Concorde for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$718 - $1,615
Used Concorde for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and handsome family car with the moves of a sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, went through a major redesign in 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde was actually designed and brought to life exclusively through the use of computers, and Chrysler ended up with a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Ferrari, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans.

But looks aren't everything, and sometimes it's what's on the inside that really counts. You can count on 225 horsepower and 225 foot-pounds of torque from the LXi's peppy 3.2-liter V6, which has strong midrange passing power and gets decent mileage. The LX is outfitted with a 2.7-liter V6 worthy of 200 horsepower and 190 foot-pounds of torque. And you say you like 100,000-mile intervals between tune-ups? Your wish has been granted.

Only a four-speed automatic transmission is available, and don't look for an AutoStick anywhere in this lineup. Fret not, you're not missing a whole lot. Our experience with a so-equipped Intrepid showed that it wasn't terribly responsive anyway. Traction control is standard on the LXi and optional for LX seekers, and you can ditto that for ABS. Both the LX and LXi have a touring-tuned four-wheel independent suspension, which is quite compliant. The LXi has speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering, and handling is precise -- like a midsize sport sedan, not a car with a 113-inch wheelbase.

Besides V6 power differences between the LX and LXi, there are a few creature comforts made available only on the LXi, including a security system and automatic climate control. But many luxury items are either standard or available to the base model; cruise control, power windows, and eight-way power driver's seat head up the standard list, while a moonroof, a trip-computer/HomeLink package, side airbags and leather seats top the optional list.

Packages are also available for the LX that earn the driver a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 50/50 front bench seat, and eight-way power driver and passenger seats. While we can't be terribly enthusiastic about the quality of the interior materials or the sometimes spotty build quality, we still think that the LX delivers a lot of bang for the buck.

With the last redesign, Chrysler brought class and style to full-size sedans with the Concord. If interior space is your No. 1 priority, this car's is hard to beat; with the pool of big 'ol American sedans constantly shrinking, there is a case to be made for a car that offers enough trunk space for someone to reside in and actually utilize the internal trunk release that's new for the year. Want a sedan you can lust after? Take a good look at the Concorde. This kind of style will endure for years to come.

2001 Highlights

Supplemental side airbags are a new option for the year, and an internal trunk release and center shoulder belt for the rear seat are standard. A center console power outlet exists for those models equipped with bucket seats, and all models get steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Two new exterior colors and three new interior colors are available this year, and both engines now meet LEV standards for all 50 states.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chrysler Concorde.

5(57%)
4(22%)
3(17%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I must've been one of the lucky ones
dbusterplus,01/10/2013
I've heard nothing but horrible things about the 2.7, yet I've never experienced nearly the amount of hardships anyone else seems to have with this engine. My wife (fiance at the time) bought this car in July '04 with 31k miles on it. It's been nothing short of a workhorse for us. Of course at around 50k miles, the check engine light came on, and looking around online, I found tons of reports of the dreaded engine sludge fiasco, but it seems mine was a later 2001 model that avoided this issue. The light turned out to be for an emission issue that didn't affect how well the car ran. Now, in 2013, nearing 150k miles, I still drive it 60 miles a day with minimal upkeep.
freakin great ride!
joe436,08/04/2013
My concord has 350,000 kilometers on her and she purrs like the first day she was purchased. regular fluid changes and minor undercarridge replacements, other than that, its very quick for a large car, best car I ever had, hope to make it to 500,000 ks at least.
This car is worth it
Big Daddy,06/07/2010
I must admit that I initially thought this car was for a senior citizen when I first looked at, when my father wouldn't take it, I kept it and boy am I glad I did. Fuel efficiency is great, it takes 87 gas unlike my Cadillac and the acceleration with the 6 cyl engine rivals that of a sports car. The ride is soft and roomy. I really have no complaints. Nothing has broken down ever, and I've put about 80,000 miles on this car in 2 years and it already had a 100,000 on it when I bought it.
What a Nightmare
IhateChrysler,08/25/2008
I purchased a pre-owned 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi with a 3.2 L V6 engine. While we have all heard stories about the previous owner being an old lady that babied the car, in this case, I knew the owner and knew that to be the case. The car had been maintained by a local Chrysler dealership with 3,000 mile oil changes and had 42K at the time of my purchase. At around 50,000 the transmission welded itself solid, common problem with this model. Now at 75K it has major engine failure. What a piece of junk. Chrysler should be ashamed. And this is on top of the fact that the trunk supports are weak and the trunk constantly falls on your head when retrieving items from it. My first Chrysler & my last
See all 23 reviews of the 2001 Chrysler Concorde
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
222 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Chrysler Concorde

Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), and LXi 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 2001 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,491.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,206.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,069.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Concorde lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles