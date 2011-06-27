  1. Home
Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde LX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Concorde
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
