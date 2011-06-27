I bought a 1994 concorde in 2000 and had 130,000 miles on it. Now in 09 its at 312,387 miles and the trans shifts smooth as can be. only problem I ever had with this car was the tires. it has not failed me once. I am a firm dodge/chrysler man. I've fixed more cars then most. the 3.5 is a great motor along with the 3.3. Every dodge I've owned has given me my moneys worth. have a 1977 dodge powerwagon with a 360 that has 796,342 miles on it. Best truck I will ever had owned. just like this concorde is shaping up to be the best car i ever owned. you treat her right she'll treat you like a king. Plus it doesn't have pointless parts which go out that need replacing like chevy and ford.

