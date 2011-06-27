  1. Home
1994 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The base 3.3-liter engine is upped to 161 horsepower. A flexible-fuel version of the Concorde is available that will allow the car to run on alternative fuels such as methanol. Variable-assist power steering and a touring suspension are also added to the standard equipment list.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Chrysler Concorde 3.5L
tbolt2,07/23/2011
We have not had the same experience as others. With only 108,000 miles on this car in July 2011, we have had the following experiences: 1. Had to replace whole AC system at 65,000 - cost $1500. 2. Had to have two intake and two exhaust rockers in right back overhead cam replaced in 2007 at 66,500 miles. 3. Had to replace engine timing sensor in crankcase at 82,000 miles in 2008. 3. AC compressor failed again at 92,000 miles in 2009 - replaced at $650. 4. Alloy wheels every 2 to 3 years have to be taken off and oxidation removed from tire bead area to prevent air loss. Worse in winter for some reason. 5. Whole front end tie rod ends and steering linkages replaced in 2011.
one of the greats
moman,07/08/2009
I bought a 1994 concorde in 2000 and had 130,000 miles on it. Now in 09 its at 312,387 miles and the trans shifts smooth as can be. only problem I ever had with this car was the tires. it has not failed me once. I am a firm dodge/chrysler man. I've fixed more cars then most. the 3.5 is a great motor along with the 3.3. Every dodge I've owned has given me my moneys worth. have a 1977 dodge powerwagon with a 360 that has 796,342 miles on it. Best truck I will ever had owned. just like this concorde is shaping up to be the best car i ever owned. you treat her right she'll treat you like a king. Plus it doesn't have pointless parts which go out that need replacing like chevy and ford.
Chrysler Conconde
ERMA PATTERSON,07/13/2009
This 1994 Chrysler had major problems and recalls when I bought it in 2002. It had (2) recalls clucth and gear shift. also cv axles problems. It look like it was in and accident, but the dealer fail to tell that story.
Best car built
chips0735,04/29/2011
I leased the 94 Concord for three years then paid it out and kept it. I never was a Chrysler fan, but this has got to be the best car they ever built. We have always got over 30 mpg (imperial gallons) highway and 20-25 city. It has the 3.5 engine which I feel is BULLET PROOF as it now has 353,243 kms and does not use any oil between changes. I have always used an oil stabilizer at each change and am sure that this car is good for at least another 100000 kms. Good looking, comfortable and the wide stance makes it a dream to drive at high speeds.My wife would be lost without the onboard computer.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5300 rpm
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
