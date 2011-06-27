  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(56)
2002 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Style, room, handling, up to 250 horsepower.
  • Blind spots, unrefined power delivery, fussy stereo controls, some cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A spacious and handsome family car with the moves of a sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

Even in its fifth year of production, we still find this generation of the Concorde very attractive. The sense of proportion and flowing shapes imbue this family/luxury sedan with timeless appeal. But for 2002, Chrysler traded last year's sexy nose for the more ungainly look of the now discontinued LHS. And who said high style has to be impractical? There is plenty of room for five adults to ride comfortably, and the spacious trunk has a flat load floor, allowing the most to be made of its 19 cubic feet. The only negative aspect of this car's design concerns blind spots created by the cheeky C-pillars and sloped rear window.

The cabin features large gauges, plush seats and mostly sound ergonomics. The gripes center around the stereo, which has confusing buttons and an annoying two-step method of setting radio presets. Interior materials are mostly fine, but a few low-grade trim pieces are present, as well.

Sharing its platform with the Dodge Intrepid and Chrysler 300M, the Concorde is now available in three trim levels: base LX, plush LXi and top-of-the-line Limited.

The LX is powered by a 2.7-liter 200-horsepower V6 and has most of the features folks want, such as air conditioning, tilt wheel, cruise control, power everything (including driver seat), keyless entry, a decent stereo with cassette and full gauges. The LXi has a larger V6 (a 3.5-liter unit that replaces last year's 3.2) with 234 horses, automatic headlamps, alloy wheels, leather seating and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Buyers who go whole hog and get the Limited will enjoy even more power (a stout 250 ponies) and luxury features. None of those engines will be mistaken for something from Lexus, as the Chrysler V6s growl noticeably under hard acceleration.

In addition to their healthy output, the V6 engines are frugal with fuel, earning EPA figures as high as 19 city/28 highway (2001 estimates for 2.7-liter engine). Another nice surprise is the Concorde's handling, which is impressively agile for a car that has a 113-inch wheelbase and stretches 209.1 inches in length.

Since it's a large car, one might automatically assume that the Concorde would ace all the crash-test scores, but up until last year, the Concorde posted only a "Marginal" rating in the critical frontal offset category. That score improved in 2001 to "Acceptable" and performance in most of the other categories was rated as "Good." 2002 scores were not available as of press time, but should be as good as, if not better than, the 2001 ratings.

In the past, Chrysler has been criticized for shoddy build quality and questionable reliability. Fortunately, the company has been making major headway in these critical areas, which makes the Concorde's great combination of style, room, comfort, performance and fuel economy all the more enticing.

2002 Highlights

The Concorde goes uptown by adopting the LHS' (which is dropped this year) front and rear styling. More power is on tap for the LXi. And a new trim level debuts -- the Limited, which essentially replaces the LHS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler Concorde.

5(77%)
4(19%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a Keeper
happyowner,05/29/2008
This is my second Concorde. I like its style and my previous experience with the same model and my local dealership made me hardly consider any other car. I'm never embarrassed to give someone a ride, always enjoy its comfort on long trips, yet get good enough gas mileage to drive by myself. I'll drive it to 200,000.
Love it at 1st - - Then the repairs came
EB,07/10/2008
I love the car when I 1st bought it (used). It only had 59K miles on it. I thought it was a steal. Perhaps 6 months after the purchase I know why. I started hearing rumbling/throttling noise that sounded internal. Smaller garages wouldn't touch the problem. No engine lights were on. I thought Chrysler would know what it was better then anyone. They're more expensive but they would know their car better than anyone. I had to replace the crank shaft at a cost of $3,100. I contacted Chrysler to see if they could help cover some of the cost since it only had 66K miles on it but they were no help. The dealer kept my car for 8 days with no loaner. Now the A/C is shot & the engine light is on!
An LHS and now This :)
1HappyOwner,05/18/2010
Well I've had this car almost 8 years now and I have to agree that it's one of the best cars I've ever owned. I have under 60000 miles on it and no major repairs and only a few items that need attention. The black trim on the hood close to the windshield has faded and required frequent buffing. A few cracks on the drivers seat. Had to replace the climate control, easy and cheap $30 ebay part.
Concorde
m losh,07/24/2002
We took a 1900 mile trip in two days nonstop 17 hours there 14 hours back and were comfortable the hole time. avg 26mpg at 80 mph most of the time with ac running.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
