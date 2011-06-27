Vehicle overview

The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, was completely reengineered for 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde is actually the first car ever to be designed and brought to life fully through the use of computers. The 31-month project cost an estimated $2.1 billion, and from the looks of things, the money was well spent -- Chrysler has designed a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Aston-Martin, Ferrari and Jaguar, Chrysler brings class and style to full-size sedans.

But looks ain't everything, and with that in mind, the 2.7-liter and 3.2-liter engines, available on the LX and LXi, respectively, have been redesigned for more horsepower and better mileage than the engines they replaced. In fact, the new engines are 25 percent more powerful yet give off lower emissions.

For no extra charge, customers can opt for a 50/50 folding front bench seat, which increases the five-passenger seating to six. LX and LXi trims are differentiated by engine size, and the LXi gets luxuries such as leather seats, leather steering wheel and shift knob, an overhead trip computer, 16-inch wheels, and a fancy gold "LXi" exterior graphic. Also standard on the LXi are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control.

For 1999, bigger sway bar links and tubular rear trailing arms will be phased in during the model year, two changes that Chrysler promises will provide more road isolation for a more luxurious ride. This year also sees premium carpeting added to the interior, and the LXi leather is improved.

If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself, offering the Concorde with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.