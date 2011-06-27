  1. Home
1999 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Best-looking sedan on Earth.
  • Where do you put the front license plate?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, was completely reengineered for 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde is actually the first car ever to be designed and brought to life fully through the use of computers. The 31-month project cost an estimated $2.1 billion, and from the looks of things, the money was well spent -- Chrysler has designed a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Aston-Martin, Ferrari and Jaguar, Chrysler brings class and style to full-size sedans.

But looks ain't everything, and with that in mind, the 2.7-liter and 3.2-liter engines, available on the LX and LXi, respectively, have been redesigned for more horsepower and better mileage than the engines they replaced. In fact, the new engines are 25 percent more powerful yet give off lower emissions.

For no extra charge, customers can opt for a 50/50 folding front bench seat, which increases the five-passenger seating to six. LX and LXi trims are differentiated by engine size, and the LXi gets luxuries such as leather seats, leather steering wheel and shift knob, an overhead trip computer, 16-inch wheels, and a fancy gold "LXi" exterior graphic. Also standard on the LXi are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control.

For 1999, bigger sway bar links and tubular rear trailing arms will be phased in during the model year, two changes that Chrysler promises will provide more road isolation for a more luxurious ride. This year also sees premium carpeting added to the interior, and the LXi leather is improved.

If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself, offering the Concorde with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.

1999 Highlights

Bigger sway bar links and tubular rear trailing arms will be phased in during the model year, two changes that Chrysler promises will provide more road isolation for a more luxurious ride. Premium carpeting is added to the interior, and the LXi leather is improved.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chrysler Concorde.

5(58%)
4(17%)
3(20%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.3
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE My Concorde!
Tim,12/05/2010
This is a wonderful Car ! My only problems ? I bought an extra key . Locks / unlocks only . I mixed up my keys one day . I could not have stolen it if I had tried . It would start for a second then die . Twice . then it disabled totally . It had a hose lak in the radiator . Ran hot . I replaced the hose . added coolant . after it had cooled . Disabled , becaus I left off the radiator cap and tried to start it . I am so impressed with this car ! It has over 156000 miles on it . Runs and performs flawlessly . The trunk lifters are broken . I just don't care I use 2 dowels !!!Works for me would be the whole descpirtion for the whole car . My wife loves it ! Her last car was a Camry . Better!
No Regrets
WELL PLEASED,06/19/2010
I purchased this car 3.2 L engine with 15,000 miles on the odometer. I now have 93,000 miles on the odometer and just had my first major problem. The AC is not cooling and the vehicle is running hot. My Repair bill will be $1,200, but I think it is well worth it since I have not had any problems in the past. I plan on keeping it another 10 years
RUN AWAY from a 2.7 Liter SludgeMobile
Former Chrysler Fan,10/19/2010
Car was great for the 1st 100000 miles Then at 100k Dreaded SLUDGE problem destroyed the motor I had always maintained the car correctly, with good quality oil but the poor design of the 2.7 liter motor ( small capacity , small oil galleys ) allows sludge to build up and prevent proper engine lubrication. The timing chain broke, and that was all she wrote, valves smashed into pistons, junque! My last Chrysler, as they refused to acknowledge there was a problem with this motor, or offer any warranty support at all . Boo and shame on you Chrysler
grnman's concorde
Grnman,03/17/2002
Love the features such as the self dimming mirrors the on/off botton for the air system, the big back sits.
See all 59 reviews of the 1999 Chrysler Concorde
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Chrysler Concorde

Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and LXi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 1999 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,304.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,493.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,263.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

