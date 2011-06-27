1999 Chrysler Concorde Review
Pros & Cons
- Best-looking sedan on Earth.
- Where do you put the front license plate?
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Concorde, along with its sibling Dodge Intrepid, was completely reengineered for 1998, and the folks at Chrysler got it right this time. The Concorde is actually the first car ever to be designed and brought to life fully through the use of computers. The 31-month project cost an estimated $2.1 billion, and from the looks of things, the money was well spent -- Chrysler has designed a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Aston-Martin, Ferrari and Jaguar, Chrysler brings class and style to full-size sedans.
But looks ain't everything, and with that in mind, the 2.7-liter and 3.2-liter engines, available on the LX and LXi, respectively, have been redesigned for more horsepower and better mileage than the engines they replaced. In fact, the new engines are 25 percent more powerful yet give off lower emissions.
For no extra charge, customers can opt for a 50/50 folding front bench seat, which increases the five-passenger seating to six. LX and LXi trims are differentiated by engine size, and the LXi gets luxuries such as leather seats, leather steering wheel and shift knob, an overhead trip computer, 16-inch wheels, and a fancy gold "LXi" exterior graphic. Also standard on the LXi are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control.
For 1999, bigger sway bar links and tubular rear trailing arms will be phased in during the model year, two changes that Chrysler promises will provide more road isolation for a more luxurious ride. This year also sees premium carpeting added to the interior, and the LXi leather is improved.
If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself, offering the Concorde with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chrysler Concorde.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Concorde
Related Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019