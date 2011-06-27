  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
1997 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big American car now has 3.5-liter V-6 engine standard on base model.
  • Why are anti-lock brakes standard on the Cirrus and not the Concorde?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Concorde, along with its corporate twins the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision, heralded a new beginning for the Chrysler Corporation when they were introduced in 1993. Since that time, the company has consistently wowed the world with innovative products at great prices. Unfortunately, one of Chrysler's recent growing pains has been questionable quality control, but in 1995, steps were taken to eliminate most of those concerns.

Concorde features cab-forward' technology, which is a marketing gimmick that means the wheelbase and greenhouse were stretched in every direction to provide more room inside. Swoopy sheetmetal graces the outside. For 1997, the Concorde continues in LX and LXi trim levels. The Concorde LX is now powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 that was standard on the LXi. Improved stereos, a new exterior color, and automatic transmission refinements are the only other changes for the 1997 Chrysler Concorde.

With prices starting just over $20,000, this well-equipped sedan plays in the same ballpark as the Honda Accord and Ford Taurus, but offers more room and power than either. The Honda performs better and has proven reliability and resale value records, while Ford has introduced a radically styled and much improved Taurus. The choice really depends on your individual priorities.

1997 Highlights

The 3.5-liter engine is now standard on the LX trim level. An upgraded stereo debuts along with hood-mounted windshield-washer nozzles. The automatic transmission receives refinements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chrysler Concorde.

5(45%)
4(35%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.2
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car for the price
Jim G.,10/17/2006
Owned it since it was new. Mialage is 24 city, 30 highway. have over 185,000 miles and just needed first non-scheduled service (intake manifold gasket.) My normal service is oil change every 3K miles with Mobile-1 10w-30, spark plugs every 30K-40K miles, trans filter/oil every 60,000 miles, and timming belt, accessory belts, water pump and radiator hoses at 120,000 miles. At 150,000 miles had to replace power steering hose and fuel pump. At 185,000 miles fixed the manifold gasket, and installed new struts, and engine cradle bushings.
Best car I have owned!!
geogator,09/17/2009
I have owned dozens of cars (BMW, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Valiant, New Yorker, etc.). This 160K miles car has been clearly the best riding, best performing, and most comfortable of the lot. It still gets 25-26 mpg on the interstate and more than 20 around town. Yes, I have had to maintain it, but it has paid me back with great service. My wife howls when I say new car. I guess we will drive it until it stops.
Great car
NW Wisconsin girl,09/17/2008
I have had this car for about 2 years now. I was wrinkled my nose when I first saw it, then I drove it. I'm not a fan of larger cars as a rule, but I'd buy another one of these in a heartbeat. AT 187k she's still running strong. Everything works on this car, I feel safe driving it out here in Deerville. If I hit something I'm not worried about dying. It handles beautifully, runs quietly and has a ride I've only dreamed of. I hope it lasts me another 3 years at least. I know of another one of these around my home that currently has 264k miles on it. She too, loves her Concorde.
A real stinker
leftatdunkirk,09/18/2010
The Concord smelled like gas from day one. Although there was a recall listed regarding this, the local Chrysler dealership refused to fix it and suggested we pay them $90 for a diagnostic test. Lucky for us, we sold it literally the day before the head gasket blew. Unlucky for the poor buyer, he is in that piece of junk for another $1,500 in repairs. If this car is indicative of other Chrysler products, I would NEVER own one. The entitlement mentality of our local dealership doesn't surprise me either, seeing how the parent company has been a corporate welfare mooch for decades. I would highly recommend this car to my enemies.
See all 40 reviews of the 1997 Chrysler Concorde
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5850 rpm
See all Used 1997 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 1997 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and LXi 4dr Sedan.

