Vehicle overview

Chrysler's Concorde, along with its corporate twins the Dodge Intrepid and Eagle Vision, heralded a new beginning for the Chrysler Corporation when they were introduced in 1993. Since that time, the company has consistently wowed the world with innovative products at great prices. Unfortunately, one of Chrysler's recent growing pains has been questionable quality control, but in 1995, steps were taken to eliminate most of those concerns.

Concorde features cab-forward' technology, which is a marketing gimmick that means the wheelbase and greenhouse were stretched in every direction to provide more room inside. Swoopy sheetmetal graces the outside. For 1997, the Concorde continues in LX and LXi trim levels. The Concorde LX is now powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 that was standard on the LXi. Improved stereos, a new exterior color, and automatic transmission refinements are the only other changes for the 1997 Chrysler Concorde.

With prices starting just over $20,000, this well-equipped sedan plays in the same ballpark as the Honda Accord and Ford Taurus, but offers more room and power than either. The Honda performs better and has proven reliability and resale value records, while Ford has introduced a radically styled and much improved Taurus. The choice really depends on your individual priorities.