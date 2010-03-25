Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me
12 listings
- 151,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$599
- 48,728 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 213,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,500
- 98,802 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,983
- 181,639 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 141,063 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 75,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 128,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 248,633 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 108,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 116,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,647
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,500
richie91,03/25/2010
LX 4dr Sedan
Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders.