Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    151,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $599

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    48,728 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi
    used

    2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    213,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Purple
    used

    2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    98,802 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,983

    Details
  • 2001 Chrysler Concorde LX in Silver
    used

    2001 Chrysler Concorde LX

    181,639 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    141,063 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    75,403 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in White
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    128,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited in Red
    used

    2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited

    248,633 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2003 Chrysler Concorde LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Chrysler Concorde LX

    108,910 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Chrysler Concorde LX

    116,296 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,647

    Details
  • 2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi

    76,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Concorde

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Concorde
Overall Consumer Rating
4.124 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Not Too Bad
richie91,03/25/2010
LX 4dr Sedan
Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders.
Report abuse
