Having grown up with Chrysler products I was biased and had a preference to them. Several years ago after much pressure I left the Dodge dealership I was at for a job with Toyota.. Now after a few years to look back and reflect; while I can't say Toyota does not make a quality product; I can clearly see the reviews for many years feel even more biased against the Chrysler products. This car is almost 20 years old, and due to southern sun has required a repaint. Other than that; there are few parts that have ever been replaced on it. It does need a piece of trim along the windshield, and it sounds like there may be some play in a motor mount developing.

