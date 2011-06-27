  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde
  4. Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

1998 Chrysler Concorde Review

Pros & Cons

  • Best-looking sedan on Earth.
  • Where do you put the front license plate?
Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Chrysler Concorde for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$3,495
Used Concorde for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Concorde, along with its sibling the Dodge Intrepid, has been completely reengineered for 1998. The Concorde is actually the first car ever to be designed and brought to life fully through the use of computers. The 31-month project cost an estimated $2.1 billion, and from the looks of things, the money was well spent; Chrysler has designed a modern-day classic. With a front grille reminiscent of certain models from Aston-Martin, Ferrari and Jaguar, Chrysler brings class and style to full-size sedans.

But looks ain't everything, and with that in mind, the 2.7-liter and 3.2-liter engines, available on the LX and LXi, respectively, have been redesigned for more horsepower and better mileage than the engines available a year ago. In fact, the engines are 25 percent more powerful yet give off lower emissions.

For no extra charge, customers can opt for a 50/50 folding front bench seat, which increases the five-passenger seating to six. LX and LXi trims are differentiated by engine size, and the LXi gets luxuries such as leather seats, leather steering wheel and shift knob, an overhead trip computer, and a fancy gold "LXi" exterior graphic. Also standard on the LXi are four-wheel antilock brakes and traction control.

If interior space is your number-one priority in a sedan, the Concorde is hard to beat. This popular segment of the market is saturated with excellent cars, but Chrysler is making a strong case for itself, offering the Concorde with two all-new aluminum engines that boast up to 200 horsepower for the base model. Want a sedan you can lust for? Take a good look at the Concorde. These looks will endure for years to come.

1998 Highlights

The Concorde is all new for 1998. The only thing they didn't change is the name.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chrysler Concorde.

5(65%)
4(30%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

first chrysler
jmj,12/03/2010
i just got this car 12/2010 i drove goldie from end of town to another end on the hwy oh thats what i call her. and really getting down on it it was about a 30mi drive and the car drove like my 97 deville great the 3.2 V6 motor was great pasting cars in my way the car has 153***mi on it and it drives like it just 100 mi on it i like this car so far and it looks good gold on gold nice leather no cranks big i mean big truck room. i drove to work to day and my job is about 20 to 30 minutes from home so thats a drive but i dont mine it in this car it rides good it relaxing i give this car 4.5 star so far.
Great style, wouldn't buy another
waldf,06/16/2002
Great style, amazing fuel economy (24MPG), comfortable, enormous space (the back is like a limo), good performance considering the engine is only 3.2 liter in such a large car. Handling not bad either. Dealers unpleasant. Horrible buying experience, worse service - snotty attitude, rip off pricing including doing unneccessary work Quality a problem. Squeaks, rattles. Leaking power steering. Problem starting at one stage. Transmission failure. A/C fan failure. Driver's power window failed twice, including collapsing into the door in a rainstorm, electrical problems, including flashing headlights. I decided that was the end...
Awful
Hated it,01/07/2010
We bought our car in 2006. Our biggest problems have been....in order to get to the battery, you have to jack up the car and take the front wheel off; You can't possibly change the headlight bulbs yourself; the brake lines went; the front drivers side seat broke; the gas gage broke; the headlights have to have the scratches buffed out at least once a year; the check engine light never came on untill the day the engine went...no warning; oh, and the windsheild design makes you feel sick when you drive it.
Great, up to a point
MissSally,09/20/2010
I got this car a year ago from my grandfather, and it had 183,000 miles on it then. It had been well- maintained, but over the past year it's needed a new starter, a new battery, a new timing belt kit, a new water pump, and a new serpentine belt. It also developed a weird problem where, after stopping and starting several times in succession (as in running errands) it wouldn't start for awhile, and no one could ever diagnose what that was. The car now has 198,000 miles on it and I'm done sinking money into it - I'm getting rid of it! However, this car performed great for a long time and took a lot of abuse well.
See all 40 reviews of the 1998 Chrysler Concorde
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Chrysler Concorde

Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LXi 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde?

Price comparisons for Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde trim styles:

  • The Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde LXi is priced between $3,495 and$3,495 with odometer readings between 108561 and108561 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1998 Concordes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,495 and mileage as low as 108561 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a used 1998 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Concorde for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,611.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,266.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Concorde for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,311.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,104.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Concorde lease specials

Related Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles