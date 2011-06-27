Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$577
|$1,313
|$1,691
|Clean
|$508
|$1,159
|$1,498
|Average
|$371
|$852
|$1,112
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$726
Estimated values
1996 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$650
|$1,337
|$1,691
|Clean
|$573
|$1,181
|$1,498
|Average
|$418
|$868
|$1,112
|Rough
|$263
|$556
|$726