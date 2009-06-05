  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Concorde

Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde

2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited 4dr Sedan
2004 Chrysler Concorde in Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
2004 Chrysler Concorde in Deep Lava Red Metallic
2004 Chrysler Concorde in Onyx Green Pearlcoat
2004 Chrysler Concorde in Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
+38
(42)

Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde

MSRP$23,480
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Big trunk, plenty of passenger room, handles well for a big car.

A spacious and handsome luxury car that's surprisingly light on its feet.

2004 Highlights

The Concorde gets only minor changes to the front fascia design for 2004.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Concorde lease offers
2004 Chrysler Concorde price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Concorde.

5 star reviews: 79%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 42 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • comfort
  • interior
  • appearance
  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts
  • sound system
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • steering wheel
  • doors
  • safety
  • lights
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • warranty
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • emission system
  • engine
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.75 out of 5 stars, Nice Car when not in Shop
ck124,

Bought this car 4/09 had 42500 miles. It now has 67000 miles. Thought low mileage car would be good. Too many problems to count but I will list the major ones. Engine light comes on over the time I have had it. Cost 1000.00 at dealers. Leak in trunk. Evaporator replaced cost 1000.00. Water pump went out 1200.00. Problems with the brakes 1000.00. Car is in shop now. Not very reliable. I only drive 10000 miles per year. I am very easy on a car. I will not buy another Chrysler. I will get a toyota or honda.

4.125 out of 5 stars, so far so good
morgan,

I went out looking for a compact suv for my small budding family. That didn't work out to well, and just when I was about to give it all up and stick with my old p. O. S. Mazda for another year I found my 04 Concorde. Its perfect for what I need, plenty of room for me, my little girl and my wife. It has 94,000 miles and it still runs like a champ, very smooth and plenty of passing power on the highway. I would recommend this car for anyone. While I'm not totally sold on the looks of the car, it is growing on me.. I love this car, but I will be back after a few thousand more miles to Post another review.

4.375 out of 5 stars, fun car
david Hovland,

my car was a former rental fleet car. I love the car's performance. At 70 mph I can floor it and pass another car as if I had a rocket. Speed will be 90+ after getting around it. Love the hughe trunk as I can put wife's walker in and still have much room. Only cons are some repair cost's, intake manifold leak, a/c pulley bearings going out, (57K miles,and fuel. 17 city & 24 hiway, but I am not a slow poke.

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great, comfortable, car with guts
55&pushing,

I had a choice between an '04 Dodge Neon or an '04 Chrysler Concorde, each with 62K miles and for $6000. After test driving both, it was a no- brainer, the Concorde blew away the Neon, in comfort, ride, power & interior. (Neon was noisey, bumpy, cramped. Although it had a cam sensor error shortly after purchase,(had to be replaced), and then an engine check light and rouph idle for a couple weeks, it finally went away and has run great ever since. It gets 24mpg in town and 32mpg hwy, unless the A/C is on, then its only about 22/28. Driver's seat it very adjustable even the lumbar support. The leather seats are soft and east to keep clean. It has lots of room and drives like a sports car.

Write a review

See all 42 reviews

Used Years for Chrysler Concorde
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl 4A
MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
LXi 4dr Sedan features & specs
LXi 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
Chrysler Concorde for sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993

FAQ

Is the Chrysler Concorde a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Concorde both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chrysler Concorde fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Concorde gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Concorde has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Concorde. Learn more

Is the Chrysler Concorde reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Concorde is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Concorde. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Concorde's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2004 Chrysler Concorde a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2004 Chrysler Concorde is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2004 Concorde is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2004 Chrysler Concorde?

The least-expensive 2004 Chrysler Concorde is the 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,480.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,480
  • LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,210
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,105
Learn more

What are the different models of Chrysler Concorde?

If you're interested in the Chrysler Concorde, the next question is, which Concorde model is right for you? Concorde variants include LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Concorde models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2004 Chrysler Concorde

Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde Overview

The Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2004 Chrysler Concorde?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Chrysler Concorde and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Concorde 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Concorde.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Chrysler Concorde and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Concorde featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2004 Chrysler Concorde?

Which 2004 Chrysler Concordes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chrysler Concorde for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Chrysler Concorde.

Can't find a new 2004 Chrysler Concordes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chrysler Concorde for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,970.

Find a new Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,232.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chrysler Concorde?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials

Related Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider