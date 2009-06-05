Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde
- Big trunk, plenty of passenger room, handles well for a big car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought this car 4/09 had 42500 miles. It now has 67000 miles. Thought low mileage car would be good. Too many problems to count but I will list the major ones. Engine light comes on over the time I have had it. Cost 1000.00 at dealers. Leak in trunk. Evaporator replaced cost 1000.00. Water pump went out 1200.00. Problems with the brakes 1000.00. Car is in shop now. Not very reliable. I only drive 10000 miles per year. I am very easy on a car. I will not buy another Chrysler. I will get a toyota or honda.
I went out looking for a compact suv for my small budding family. That didn't work out to well, and just when I was about to give it all up and stick with my old p. O. S. Mazda for another year I found my 04 Concorde. Its perfect for what I need, plenty of room for me, my little girl and my wife. It has 94,000 miles and it still runs like a champ, very smooth and plenty of passing power on the highway. I would recommend this car for anyone. While I'm not totally sold on the looks of the car, it is growing on me.. I love this car, but I will be back after a few thousand more miles to Post another review.
my car was a former rental fleet car. I love the car's performance. At 70 mph I can floor it and pass another car as if I had a rocket. Speed will be 90+ after getting around it. Love the hughe trunk as I can put wife's walker in and still have much room. Only cons are some repair cost's, intake manifold leak, a/c pulley bearings going out, (57K miles,and fuel. 17 city & 24 hiway, but I am not a slow poke.
I had a choice between an '04 Dodge Neon or an '04 Chrysler Concorde, each with 62K miles and for $6000. After test driving both, it was a no- brainer, the Concorde blew away the Neon, in comfort, ride, power & interior. (Neon was noisey, bumpy, cramped. Although it had a cam sensor error shortly after purchase,(had to be replaced), and then an engine check light and rouph idle for a couple weeks, it finally went away and has run great ever since. It gets 24mpg in town and 32mpg hwy, unless the A/C is on, then its only about 22/28. Driver's seat it very adjustable even the lumbar support. The leather seats are soft and east to keep clean. It has lots of room and drives like a sports car.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.7L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LXi 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|234 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2004 Chrysler Concorde is the 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,480.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,480
- LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,210
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,105
Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde Overview
The Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde is offered in the following submodels: Concorde Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Chrysler Concorde and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Concorde 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Concorde.
