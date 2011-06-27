Vehicle overview

After years of lagging behind the competition with old-tech engines, bouncy suspensions and cramped interiors, Chevrolet revamped its midsize TrailBlazer in 2002 and turned it into a true class contender. But just because the TrailBlazer is finally in the race doesn't mean it wins it.

Rugged and durable, the TrailBlazer has its roots in Chevy's Blazer line of vehicles, which has long provided transportation to those who take the "climb every mountain" maxim literally. The TrailBlazer traces its history to the S-10 Blazer, a compact sport-ute that first appeared as a 1983 model. Based on the S-10 pickup truck introduced one year earlier, the S-10 Blazer shared most of its components and some sheet metal with that small pickup. In 1991, a four-door S-10 Blazer appeared, just in time to serve up some competition to Ford's Explorer. By 1999, sport-ute fever was burning hot. Chevrolet astutely surmised that buyers would appreciate a dash of luxury with their off-road transportation, and the TrailBlazer was born. This plush version of the four-door Blazer featured a two-tone leather interior, monotone exterior scheme and unique alloy wheels. Unfortunately, this early TrailBlazer didn't quite measure up to its competition.

Thankfully, things took a turn for the better in 2002, when the TrailBlazer benefited from a top-to-bottom overhaul. The EXT was a midyear addition that rode on an extended wheelbase and added a third row of seating. While these improvements have certainly boosted the TrailBlazer's standing, they haven't sent it bolting to the head of its class.

The bottom line? If you can put up with the mushy handling and don't mind the cabin aesthetics, the TrailBlazer EXT is a competent vehicle that offers serious cargo room and above-average passenger space. But from our standpoint, there are even more competent vehicles for the same price or less.