Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    134,351 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,700

    $2,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    167,297 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,990

    $1,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    149,255 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,998

    $217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in White
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    170,027 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    73,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    155,617 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,990

    $585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Gray
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    156,746 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    73,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    154,391 miles

    $3,977

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    110,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in White
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    144,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,632

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    194,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    180,434 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    164,544 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Black
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    158,762 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,155

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Gray
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    160,100 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,388

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Gray
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    189,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT

Overall Consumer Rating
431 Reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Should've Bought the Tahoe
Jim,06/06/2006
I was looking for an SUV that was less than $50,000 and I was looking at the Tahoe and TrailBlazer. I thought I would've got better gas mileage than if I were driving a Tahoe but not true. My wife's '03 Tahoe gets better mileage than my '06 TrailBlazer This car has to go out of my garage and back onto the car lot.
