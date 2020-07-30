Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT for Sale Near Me
- 134,351 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,700$2,847 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4dr 4dr 4WD EXT LS features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S466106282
Stock: AAW-106282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 167,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,990$1,515 Below Market
Twin Motors - Madison / Ohio
This is a really nice driving and looking Trailblazer. It drives just like it did when it was new. This one has a third row and all the seats look nice and clean. This vehicle is priced to sell quick and with the lack of vehicles available there is no question it will. 4WD 3RD ROW VEHICLE UNDER $5000 WOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S566111555
Stock: 2605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,255 milesFair Deal
$5,998$217 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
****1-OWNER****BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!Get ready for winter in this stylish AWD. Snowdrifts and icy roads are no match for this machine! AWD gives you confident maneuvering even in inclement weather. AWD gives you confident reliable handling in all weather conditions. Be ready for anything winter can throw at you with AWD. Deliver your loved ones home safely with this vehicle's AWD. No matter what road conditions exist, AWD gives you confident reliable handling. This car comes with AWD to make driving in any condition as safe as possible. This is the car you'll want to be driving if you have to drive in inclement weather. When the roads are covered in ice and snow you will truly appreciate the confidence that AWD provides. This vehicle grips the road while the others slip, since it is equipped with all wheel drive.GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DON’T WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S966121019
Stock: M121019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 170,027 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,500$777 Below Market
B & B Auto Sales - Brookings / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16M166166098
Stock: 12486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995$557 Below Market
Jack Winegardner Chevrolet - Fort Washington / Maryland
CARFAX 1-Owner. Third Row Seat, Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, 4x4, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RA. ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE. ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, LT PACKAGE 1. WHY BUY FROM JACK WINEGARDNER CHEVROLET? Family owned and operated for over 30 years! Home of the no-pressure sale - WE WILL NOT BE UNDERSOLD! Come visit our showroom at 11001 Indian Head Highway Fort Washington, MD, or see our full inventory at jackwinegardnerchevy.com. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, includes (CF5) Sunroof, power, (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer. OPTION PACKAGE SAVINGS WHEN ORDERED, includes (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, (U68) Drivers Information Center, monitors different systems, (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (STW) Steering Wheel, leather-wrapped rim, (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, (PNI) Panel, rear cargo, ASSIST STEPS, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. REAR, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, includes transmission oil cooler (291 HP [217 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 277 lb.-ft. [375 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'A strong drivetrain, plenty of room inside and a long features list make the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer an attractive family vehicle; Strong engine performance, comfortable highway ride Pricing analysis performed on 7/30/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S066100768
Stock: 8317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 155,617 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,990$585 Below Market
Bruns & Sons Auto - Plover / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S266120245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,746 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2006 Chevy Trailblazer EXT is all about space for the whole family, with seating for up to seven!! Also with class leading engine power, soft highway ride, and simple controls this Trailblazer is just the right vehicle. It comes nicely equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, rear windshield wiper, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, aftermarket audio system, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise controls, intermittent wipers, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, tinted glass, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, floormats, fold down rear seat, vanity mirrors, 4WD, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16SX66158404
Stock: 13028R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2018
- 73,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
Peruzzi Buick GMC - Fairless Hills / Pennsylvania
Superior Blue Metallic 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC LOCAL TRADE!, NON SMOKER!, LOW LOW MILES!, SERVICE RECORDS!, ONE OWNER, 17 x 7 Sport Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Black Assist Steps, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Rear-View Black Power Mirrors, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, Reclining Bucket Seats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Roof rack: rails only, Smoker's Package, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Wire Harness Connector, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.Recent Arrival!Call us today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16SX66125919
Stock: 17622RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,391 miles
$3,977
Kerry Buick GMC - Cincinnati / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. Smokin Asphalt 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC ** KERRY FORD ** 155 WEST KEMPER ROAD, SPRINGDALE OHIO 45246 We are in need of used vehicles and will pay a premium for your 2007 or newer trade-in****WE CAN HELP WITH FINANCING NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY!!!!! **Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky 45066, 45246, 45242, 45069, 45040, 45044, 45042, 45011, 45013, 45015, 45240, 45241, 45037, 45036, 45014..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S166117503
Stock: FL1071B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 110,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Tried-and-true, this 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT makes room for the whole team. StabiliTrak, stability control system, Horn, dual note, high and low, Door locks, child security, rear, Child seat restraint system, Air bags, frontal, driver and right front passenger, includes passenger sensing system (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints, even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owners Manual for more safety information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options LT PACKAGE 1, includes (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, (U68) Drivers Information Center, monitors different systems, (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (STW) Steering Wheel, leather-wrapped rim, (DD7) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, (PNI) Panel, rear cargo, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P245/65R17, ON-/OFF-ROAD, WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER, STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED RIM, includes audio, DIC controls and theft-deterrent locking feature, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, REAR AUDIO CONTROLS, includes headphone jacks (headphones not included), SEATS, DRIVER, POWER 8-WAY. Stop By Today A short visit to Sid Dillon Crete located at 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333 can get you a reliable TrailBlazer today! Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, NebraskaSid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S166120317
Stock: 6C2598A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 144,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,632
Stanley Wood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Batesville / Arkansas
Online! Our website is set up for you to complete your deal from start to finish with free delivery within 200 miles! Our Place! Our showrooms are open and sanitized numerous times throughout the day for your safety and ours! Your Place! We can arrange for one of our associates to bring the vehicle to you for a test drive! 4WD, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Outside Rear-View Black Power Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector. 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Summit White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S566134298
Stock: C20703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 194,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Lincoln Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lincoln / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S066159402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,434 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,995
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S456167999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,544 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,950
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S056156739
Stock: 109040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2016
- 158,762 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$3,155
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system, feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (**2) Seats, front, Leather appointed, reclining buckets, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim, includes (AAB) Leather appointed seats, 8-way Power Driver with Memory and Power Passenger Seats, (UB1) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette, (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, (DS3) Mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power, heated, memory with turn signal indicators, (JF4) Pedals, power adjustable. includes (UK6) Sound system feature, rear audio controls, (U68) Drivers Information Center, monitors different systems, (CJ2) Air conditioning, dual-zone, automatic, (STW) Steering Wheel, leather-wrapped rim, (DD4) Mirror, inside rearview, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD). EXCELLENT VALUE: This TrailBlazer is priced $2,300 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S356145086
Stock: 201603A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Keiths Auto Sales - Penn Laird / Virginia
Visit Our Website WWW.KEITHSAUTOSALES.COM For More Pictures! Call One of Our Friendly, Knowledgeable Salesmen Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16M256136087
Stock: 23141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,100 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,388
Bruce Kirkhams Auto World - Yakima / Washington
3RD ROW SEATING!! WE DO BUY HERE/PAY HERE!! CALL 509-454-8218 FOR MORE INFO!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S656152226
Stock: 4718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,000
Cable Dahmer of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! This vehicle is located at Cable Dahmer Chevrolet of Kansas City! Call for a free test drive in this 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT. 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4D Sport Utility 4WD 4WD, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Charcoal Bodyside Moldings, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Electronic Cruise Control, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, LS Decor, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, OnStar Plus Package, Overhead Custom Console, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 2, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Trailering Wire Harness Connector, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 742-5901 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S356187192
Stock: 16713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
