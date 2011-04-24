Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT for Sale Near Me

37 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TrailBlazer EXT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    194,236 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,789

    $2,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    134,867 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,690

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    212,279 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    171,539 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Gray
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    203,814 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,895

    $481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    93,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    172,476 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    216,416 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,751

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    166,997 miles

    $4,497

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    160,291 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    181,213 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    256,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,770

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    171,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    152,829 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Red
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    124,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT

    177,051 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    180,434 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS in Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS

    164,544 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 37 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.381 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
03 TB Ext, 94K miles, Original Owner
03tbext,04/24/2011
Had this from day one. Just had dealer replace the exhaust manifold ($100 cost to me, could have beem $770). Cracking of the manifold is common, rear of the O2 sensor. If you smell exhaust under the hood when cold and freshly started, as well as a strange noise that clears up in 3-5 minutes, you have the problem. GM covered this up to 8 years and 80K miles for free, I was lucky to get for $100. Thanx GM :) Replaced all four antisway links myself, easy (gets rid of clunking when going over bumps). Also had to replace all four brake rotors and pad sets. Very happy with the Rugged Trail T/As, 94K mi. on the remaining orig. pair. Installed K&N cold air intake kit, no diff in econ.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
TrailBlazer EXT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to