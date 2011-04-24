Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 194,236 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,789$2,402 Below Market
Red Rock Hyundai - Grand Junction / Colorado
Ricochet Silver Metallic 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. AS-IS tow away. NO temp Tag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S046209535
Stock: P3114A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 134,867 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,690$694 Below Market
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Indigo Blue Metallic 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Fresh Oil Change, Recent Arrival More Pictures to Come, 4WD, 17' x 7' Bright Aluminum Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, AM/FM radio, Black Roof-Mounted Adjustable Luggage Rack, CD player, Charcoal Bodyside Moldings, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control, Front Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Front dual zone A/C, LS Decor, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, Rear Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote Programmable Keyless Entry, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Trailering Wire Harness Connector. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S146221239
Stock: U4128B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 212,279 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$739 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 4.2L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase. Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S146110576
Stock: c038753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 171,539 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$426 Below Market
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT, Come see us, its worth the drive and you'll never be pressured to buy. See Our Inventory on crumps.com. Crump-Reese Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is a family owned business in operation since 1961. You'll love our no pressure sales approach and straight way of doing business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S346107825
Stock: 19N025C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 203,814 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,895$481 Below Market
Car City West - Clive / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16P746197198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
All American Chevrolet of Midland - Midland / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. 3rd Row Seat, Tow Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Rear Air, ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... SEATS, DRIVER, POWER 8-WAY CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (K34) Cruise control, (C49) electronic, defogger, rear-window, electric, (B32/B33) Floormats, color-keyed, carpeted front and rear, removable, (AU0) Keyless entry, remote, programmable, (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system, content theft alarm, (V1K) Luggage rack, roof-mounted, Black, adjustable, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power, heated, (B84) Moldings, bodyside, Charcoal, (UY7) Trailering wire harness, connector, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO is 100 channels of digital quality sound that goes wherever you go-coast to coast. Displays song title, artist, and entertainment genre. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), SEATS, DRIVER, POWER 8-WAY, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD). CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At All American Chevrolet of Midland, our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. All American Chevrolet of Midland also has GM Certified Used Vehicles, vehicles that meet GM's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. Schedule a test drive at All American Chevrolet of Midland today! Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S846213335
Stock: 46213335T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 172,476 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today is a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer EXT LS 4WD with the 4.2L inline 6 3rd row seating Tow package and alloy wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S646218577
Stock: 24801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,416 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,751
Sunrise Chevrolet Buick GMC At Collierville - Collierville / Tennessee
Please contact our internet sales department at 901 399 8600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S746191392
Stock: Z68418B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 166,997 miles
$4,497
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
3rd Row Seat Engine; Vortec 4200 Sfi I6 Paint; Solid This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S746143405
Stock: 46143405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 160,291 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Reganis Auto Center Honda - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
No Hidden Dealer Handling Fees !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S646151267
Stock: T5241C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 181,213 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Bad Credit? No Credit?? No Problem!! Your JOB is your CREDIT! Take a look at this super clean 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT for the family! This fun to drive family SUV is V6, 4.2L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S046177074
Stock: c037915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-06-2016
- 256,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,770
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4x4 in Dark Blue with 256,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL today to take this 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for a test drive! This TrailBlazer comes with a 5.3L engine, leather interior, third row seats, and Michelin tires with 75% tread. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16P746147532
Stock: w4186b
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2019
- 171,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,988
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
The used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 2WD in Orleans, INDIANA has aged like fine wine. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 6 cylinder Silver Green Metallic wagon that has room for both passengers and cargo. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S446106346
Stock: U7233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 152,829 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Starling Chevrolet - Kissimmee / Florida
Recent Arrival! This 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT in Silverstone Metallic features: CARFAX One-Owner. At Starling Chevy, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.Starlingchevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S446190245
Stock: 6190245T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 124,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Stallings Motors - Cairo / Georgia
Introducing the 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT! A great vehicle and a great value! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front and rear air conditioning, rear wipers, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNES16S846172172
Stock: P6348M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 177,051 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Sam Pierce Chevrolet - Daleville / Indiana
2 Years of Free Maintenance!*We're Open and Ready to Help!The best Chevy deals are in the country!To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services:Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock.Test Drive at Home: We will bring the vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive.Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, we will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing.Sandstone Metallic 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC4WD.Recent Arrival!Call (800) 886-2438 today to schedule your test drive!*2 years of free maintenance excludes diesel and commercial vehicles. See dealer for complete details*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S146209916
Stock: K0921B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 180,434 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,995
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S456167999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,544 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,950
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
Four Wheel Drive - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNET16S056156739
Stock: 109040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-06-2016
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT
- 5(48%)
- 4(38%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)