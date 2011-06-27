Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,241
|$3,137
|$3,621
|Clean
|$2,056
|$2,880
|$3,324
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,365
|$2,730
|Rough
|$1,319
|$1,851
|$2,137
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,255
|$3,028
|$3,448
|Clean
|$2,069
|$2,780
|$3,165
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,283
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,787
|$2,035
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,351
|$3,324
|$3,851
|Clean
|$2,157
|$3,051
|$3,535
|Average
|$1,770
|$2,506
|$2,904
|Rough
|$1,383
|$1,961
|$2,273
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,384
|$3,458
|$4,039
|Clean
|$2,188
|$3,174
|$3,708
|Average
|$1,795
|$2,607
|$3,046
|Rough
|$1,403
|$2,041
|$2,384