Used 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT for Sale Near Me

Bought the Trailblazer from GM dealer in 2006 with 18,000 Kilometers or fifteen thousand miles for a great price and got the extended warranty for it. SUV has about 125,000 kilometers or about 75,000 Miles .The vehicle has been excellent as it is January ,2014 and still looks and drives excellent. It is a 4X4 which is great as I am in Alberta, Canada and we have over four feet of snow already this year so the 4X4 is great and no problems with it. This winter we went through the Rocky Mountains and purchased Cooper Winter Tires and the road control on both ice and snow is remarkable. The factory tires originally on the car are bad and I wouldn't recommend them to anyone. round Great SuV I am updating my review August6,2016 and the SUV is still excellent .Had one fairly Major large repair bill of about $800 to replace the entire gauges like odometer as the speedometer didn't work. My mechanic who is excellent said it was a common Problem on GM SUV and Gm should have had a factory recall to replace them free. The Suv has 150,000 Kilometers which is approximately 94,000 miles. Used mostly commuting to downtown Edmonton from St.Albert Alberta a bedroom community bordering Edmonton but went on a 300 mile trip to Cold Lake and back and the SUV rode like a dream. Plan to go on another trip on the highway of about 400 miles each way in September this year when school is back in and less holiday traffic..The SuV body is excellent after these tough Alberta winters with snow , ice and continually freezing at night and melting during the day quite regularly November to April of the following year. Spend a lot of money getting the car washed during the winter as the roads tend to be messy and greasy. Couldn't have a better Suv as ride and comfort is excellent. It's my wifes car and her daily driver and our holiday trips during the summer and Fall seasons. Would recommend this Suv to anyone wanting one and the motor and transmission and mechanical part of the Suv are also great from operational aspects and overall reliability , W e use synthetic oil all the time since purchase and I think it helps the mechanical part of cars operation . I t is February 2017 and have 160,000 Kilometers or 100000 miles and had a major tuneup for SUVas recommended by Gm maintenance using ONSTAR System and had the brakes done .Suv is in excellent shape interior and exterior are just great and the unit is used everyday for about 30 Miles . Had a engine light come on and had to replace a sensor for throttle control which is costly but under $500 dollars. One of the best vehicles we have owned and plan to keep it going for a long time in the future.Rate the vehicle excellent with the exception of the gauges being replaced should have been factory recall by Gm. It is August 9,2018 and the Trail Blazer is still in Excellent condition both interior and exterior at 175,000 kilometers 110000 miles.or and running strong . Had the ignition switch replaced was the only problem but next oil change going to have the struts and shocks replaced all around which is just maintenance but costly.Overall a great vehicle and still in Excellent condition and plan to drive it along time in the future. February 2019 and had the rear brakes and muffler replaced.Car looks good and drives excellent .We plan on keeping it a long while as we don't drive that much anymore. 4+4 drives good in winter time . february ,2020 and the vehicle is still a great vehicle about a 120000 miles or about 10000 per year.vehicle is still in good condition and the interior and exterior are in both excellent condition.I am in my late 70"s age wise and it is my wifes car and she drives it almost exclusively especially on long trips which the longest trip is about 8 hours one way

