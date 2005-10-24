  1. Home
MSRP$25,880
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Class-leading engine power, soft highway ride, room for seven, extensive features list, simple controls.

Strong drivetrains, loads of room inside and a long features list make this an attractive family vehicle, but some cheap interior materials and iffy handling keep it from gaining our full recommendation.

Vehicle overview

After years of lagging behind the competition with old-tech engines, bouncy suspensions and cramped interiors, Chevrolet revamped its midsize TrailBlazer in 2002 and turned it into a true class contender. But just because the TrailBlazer is finally in the race doesn't mean it wins it.

Rugged and durable, the TrailBlazer has its roots in Chevy's Blazer line of vehicles, which has long provided transportation to those who take the "climb every mountain" maxim literally. The TrailBlazer traces its history to the S-10 Blazer, a compact sport-ute that first appeared as a 1983 model. Based on the S-10 pickup truck introduced one year earlier, the S-10 Blazer shared most of its components and some sheet metal with that small pickup. In 1991, a four-door S-10 Blazer appeared, just in time to serve up some competition to Ford's Explorer. By 1999, sport-ute fever was burning hot. Chevrolet astutely surmised that buyers would appreciate a dash of luxury with their off-road transportation, and the TrailBlazer was born. This plush version of the four-door Blazer featured a two-tone leather interior, monotone exterior scheme and unique alloy wheels. Unfortunately, this early TrailBlazer didn't quite measure up to its competition.

Thankfully, things took a turn for the better in 2002, when the TrailBlazer benefited from a top-to-bottom overhaul. The EXT was a midyear addition that rode on an extended wheelbase and added a third row of seating. While these improvements have certainly boosted the TrailBlazer's standing, they haven't sent it bolting to the head of its class.

The bottom line? If you can put up with the mushy handling and don't mind the cabin aesthetics, the TrailBlazer EXT is a competent vehicle that offers serious cargo room and above-average passenger space. But from our standpoint, there are even more competent vehicles for the same price or less.

Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT models

The four-door TrailBlazer EXT seats seven and comes in two trim levels -- LS and LT. LS models come with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone manual air conditioning, OnStar, a CD player and power windows and locks. LT models add a power driver seat, premium cloth upholstery, foglamps and keyless entry. Major options include leather upholstery, a sunroof, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a DVD-based navigation system, a Bose sound system, an in-dash CD changer and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

Significant changes for the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT include new front and rear fascias for the LT and additional sound insulation on all models. Newly standard this year are OnStar, a stability control system and cruise control.

Performance & mpg

The TrailBlazer EXT's standard 4.2-liter inline six puts out 291 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. That's more power than most of its competitors' V8s, but those who tow a trailer will appreciate the added low-end grunt of the optional 5.3-liter V8, which kicks out 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Properly equipped, V8-powered EXTs can tow up to 7,000 pounds; six-cylinder versions max out at 6,000 pounds. Buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive; 4WD models get the Autotrac system, which can be set to engage all four wheels automatically when slippage is detected at the rear wheels.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard. Side curtain airbags that protect front- and second-row rear occupants are optional. Though no crash testing has been performed on the EXT model, the regular-wheelbase TrailBlazer rated a perfect five stars in NHTSA tests for side-impact protection of front and rear occupants when equipped with the optional airbags. Frontal-impact testing resulted in a three-star rating for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. The IIHS rated the regular TrailBlazer "Marginal" (the second lowest ranking on a four-point scale) in 40-mph frontal offset crash testing.

Driving

While the inline six provides adequate power for most driving, the V8 is our choice, as it provides loads of torque for easy passing and merging and extra stamina when hauling heavy loads. Soft suspension tuning gives the TrailBlazer EXT an extremely comfortable ride around town and on the highway. But push it hard into a corner, or take a bump too fast in the dirt, and the sport-ute's soft setup gets out of sorts quickly.

Interior

The TrailBlazer EXT has a longer wheelbase than the regular TrailBlazer, and this allows it to accommodate a third-row seat, bringing passenger capacity to seven. Fold down both rows of seats in a TrailBlazer EXT and you'll have an impressive 107 cubic feet of cargo space. Most controls are simple to use, but a drab design and low-grade materials leave the Chevy's cabin several steps behind the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT.

5 star reviews: 49%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 19%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 3%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 31 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Should've Bought the Tahoe
Jim,

I was looking for an SUV that was less than $50,000 and I was looking at the Tahoe and TrailBlazer. I thought I would've got better gas mileage than if I were driving a Tahoe but not true. My wife's '03 Tahoe gets better mileage than my '06 TrailBlazer This car has to go out of my garage and back onto the car lot.

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE IT
d0llyd0lph1n,

Love this vehicle - plenty of room for our family of 6. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, brakes, tires) our only service issue has been replacing battery and front wheel bearings at 6 year mark. No complaints here :) This has been a very versitile and reliable vehicle for us.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great Car... so far :-)
Tim,

Bought a used 2004 back in July '05. No problems over the last 4 months and 4K miles. Great gas mileage for a large SUV. Averaged 13 mpg while towing the largest U-haul trailer, and 15-16 around town. The same mileage as the smaller 2003 Ford Explorer we had. My A/C comes on strong and cold fairly quickly and access to the back seat can be made easier by tilting the entire middle seat forward instead of just tilting the seatback.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love it
Debbie,

I needed something bigger to haul my kids friends around. This was the coolest way without getting a mini van. I love it!

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
FAQ

Is the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the TrailBlazer EXT gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg to 16 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the TrailBlazer EXT has 21.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the TrailBlazer EXT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the TrailBlazer EXT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT?

The least-expensive 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,880.

Other versions include:

  • LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,130
  • LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,880
  • LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,230
  • LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,980
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT, the next question is, which TrailBlazer EXT model is right for you? TrailBlazer EXT variants include LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of TrailBlazer EXT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT

Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is offered in the following submodels: TrailBlazer EXT SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

