- Class-leading engine power, soft highway ride, room for seven, extensive features list, simple controls.
I was looking for an SUV that was less than $50,000 and I was looking at the Tahoe and TrailBlazer. I thought I would've got better gas mileage than if I were driving a Tahoe but not true. My wife's '03 Tahoe gets better mileage than my '06 TrailBlazer This car has to go out of my garage and back onto the car lot.
Love this vehicle - plenty of room for our family of 6. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, brakes, tires) our only service issue has been replacing battery and front wheel bearings at 6 year mark. No complaints here :) This has been a very versitile and reliable vehicle for us.
Bought a used 2004 back in July '05. No problems over the last 4 months and 4K miles. Great gas mileage for a large SUV. Averaged 13 mpg while towing the largest U-haul trailer, and 15-16 around town. The same mileage as the smaller 2003 Ford Explorer we had. My A/C comes on strong and cold fairly quickly and access to the back seat can be made easier by tilting the entire middle seat forward instead of just tilting the seatback.
I needed something bigger to haul my kids friends around. This was the coolest way without getting a mini van. I love it!
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,880.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,130
- LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,880
- LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,230
- LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,980
Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT Overview
The Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT is offered in the following submodels: TrailBlazer EXT SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and LT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT.
