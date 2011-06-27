Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/340.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room53 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room39.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length151.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2960 lbs.
Gross weight3483 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height65.7 in.
Maximum payload793 lbs.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildfire Red
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P195/75R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
