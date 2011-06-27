  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews

I miss my Chevy Tracker

climberkev, 04/27/2011
I would recommend this mini SUV to anyone with a the need to economize, yet looking for fun reliable transportation. I drove the heck out of this car and over rough terrain even with out the 4x4 feature. Im one of those guys who packs so many essentials in my cars that I could live in them. I recommend the automatic transmission, changing the clutch is such a bother.

Catastrophic failure of subframe cross

Deborah, 11/10/2008
I have loved this little car except for the exhaust system rusted out easily. I can't expect perfection from a car. But GM had issued special coverage with an extended warrany to 10 years or 150k miles for the catastrophic failure of the subframe crossmember which did fracture on my vehicle at 95k miles. Very dangerous. They have not sent me notification of this problem yet, they say they are notifying owners in waves due to part availability. Not smart.

I love it, I love it!

Tracker, 08/17/2010
It is the best car I have ever owned! I am single, and if a single person can only have one vehicle, I believe it should be a 4 wheel drive. I can get out in the snow, but stay away from ice. I love the way it looks, perfect for hauling stuff around. I've used it as a moving van three times now. I've never had a problem, other than general maintenance; replaced a headlight bulb, windshield wipers, tires, etc. I've never even had to have the brakes worked on. It's absolutely perfect for me. I use it for everything, work, play, church, driving to the beach. And when I take it up to the mountains, I feel like I'm driving a BMW! I am so thankful! Can't imagine why they stopped making it.

Just right for mountains and snow

SoccerMom3, 10/22/2003
I live in the mountains and drive about 22,000 miles a year, and I've encountered no problems in snow, rain, or heat. It drives well and has never required anything other than routine maintenance.

80k miles and going strong

babel, 07/21/2005
A lot of fun for 4x4 in the snow or mud. This car seems a bit cramped at times for an SUV, but is definitley bigger than most cars. Lots of head room. The daytime running lights are nice, but impossible to turn off while the keys are in it ( like if you want to run the defogger at the drive-in). It's impossible to sleep in the back with the seats down if you're 5'8". 80k miles, 22mpg. Changing the oil requires removal of a heavy heat sheild ( not fun ).

