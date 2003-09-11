  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker

2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV
2004 Chevrolet Tracker in White
2004 Chevrolet Tracker in Indigo Blue Metallic
2004 Chevrolet Tracker in Black
2004 Chevrolet Tracker in Silverleaf Metallic
+39
(49)

Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker

MSRP$19,865
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Low price, standard V6, capable off-road.

With its cheap plastic interior, unrefined ride and limited cargo space, the Tracker pales in comparison with more modern mini-utes like Ford's Escape or Toyota's RAV4.

2004 Highlights

The two-door body style has been discontinued taking with it the base four-cylinder engine and the five-speed manual transmission.
Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2004 Chevrolet Tracker price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 49 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • off-roading
  • engine
  • value
  • towing
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • cup holders
  • sound system
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • road noise
  • lights
  • warranty
  • oil
  • brakes
  • acceleration
  • wheels & tires
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, I have loved 2 trackers!
Kkfairy,

This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!

5 out of 5 stars, More than you think!
Emily,
LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)

First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.

4.625 out of 5 stars, a great compact suv
steve 18903,

This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it

5 out of 5 stars, chevy traker 2002
FFHS74,

I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.

Features & Specs

4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Rwd 4dr SUV features & specs
Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
LT 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
LT 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Poor
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ

The Edmunds experts tested the 2004 Tracker both on the road and at the track. The Tracker gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. The Tracker has 23.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Chevrolet Tracker reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Tracker is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tracker.

Is the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker a good car?

Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker?

Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Tracker 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

