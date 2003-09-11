Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker
Low price, standard V6, capable off-road.
This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!
First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.
This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it
I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.
Features & Specs
|4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Rwd 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LT 4WD 4dr SUV
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|165 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2004 Chevrolet Tracker is the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,865.
- 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,965
- Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $19,865
- ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,315
- LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,715
- LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,615
Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker Overview
The Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker is offered in the following submodels: Tracker SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Tracker 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Tracker.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Tracker featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Tracker for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker.
