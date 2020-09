5 star reviews: 67 %

4.5 out of 5 stars, I have loved 2 trackers!

Kkfairy , 08/21/2004

This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!

5 out of 5 stars, More than you think!

Emily , 06/15/2016

LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A)

First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.

4.625 out of 5 stars, a great compact suv

steve 18903 , 09/19/2003

This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it

5 out of 5 stars, chevy traker 2002

FFHS74 , 11/09/2003

I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.

