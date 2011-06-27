  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,286$2,009$2,381
Clean$1,154$1,803$2,140
Average$890$1,389$1,658
Rough$625$975$1,176
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,060$1,572$1,834
Clean$951$1,410$1,648
Average$733$1,086$1,277
Rough$515$763$906
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$1,615$1,865
Clean$1,009$1,449$1,676
Average$778$1,116$1,299
Rough$547$784$921
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,393$2,144$2,529
Clean$1,250$1,923$2,273
Average$964$1,482$1,761
Rough$677$1,040$1,249
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,248$2,587
Clean$1,418$2,016$2,325
Average$1,093$1,553$1,801
Rough$768$1,090$1,277
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,421$2,212$2,618
Clean$1,275$1,984$2,353
Average$983$1,529$1,823
Rough$691$1,073$1,293
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,265$2,661
Clean$1,338$2,031$2,392
Average$1,031$1,565$1,853
Rough$725$1,098$1,314
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,184$1,897$2,264
Clean$1,062$1,701$2,035
Average$819$1,311$1,577
Rough$575$920$1,118
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Tracker near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Tracker on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,410 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tracker is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $951 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,410 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker ranges from $515 to $1,834, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Tracker is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.