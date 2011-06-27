Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,009
|$2,381
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,803
|$2,140
|Average
|$890
|$1,389
|$1,658
|Rough
|$625
|$975
|$1,176
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,572
|$1,834
|Clean
|$951
|$1,410
|$1,648
|Average
|$733
|$1,086
|$1,277
|Rough
|$515
|$763
|$906
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,615
|$1,865
|Clean
|$1,009
|$1,449
|$1,676
|Average
|$778
|$1,116
|$1,299
|Rough
|$547
|$784
|$921
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT 2WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,144
|$2,529
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,923
|$2,273
|Average
|$964
|$1,482
|$1,761
|Rough
|$677
|$1,040
|$1,249
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,248
|$2,587
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,016
|$2,325
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,553
|$1,801
|Rough
|$768
|$1,090
|$1,277
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,421
|$2,212
|$2,618
|Clean
|$1,275
|$1,984
|$2,353
|Average
|$983
|$1,529
|$1,823
|Rough
|$691
|$1,073
|$1,293
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,265
|$2,661
|Clean
|$1,338
|$2,031
|$2,392
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,565
|$1,853
|Rough
|$725
|$1,098
|$1,314
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,184
|$1,897
|$2,264
|Clean
|$1,062
|$1,701
|$2,035
|Average
|$819
|$1,311
|$1,577
|Rough
|$575
|$920
|$1,118