Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

220,000 miles and almost no repairs

roadway1, 05/22/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is the most amazing vehicle made. I use this vehicle for work and tow heavy trailers almost every time it is used. We have put 220,000 miles on it and it is running strong. You cannot kill this vehicle if you tried.

Proven reliability

JE, 01/19/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Solid vehicle. The newer gen Tahoe’s don’t seem to be built as well as the 2001-2006 models. I’ve had this truck for 17 years and still runs strong. 5.3 motor has had no issues at all. Transmission is the only weak point of vehicle. Finally had to rebuild at 140k.

BUY A 2001 THAOE!!!!!!!!!! BEST TRUCK EVER MADE!!!!!!!!

jbustelo, 01/25/2013
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

bought it with 175.000 miles and sold it with 245.000 miles, NEVER DO ANYTHING TO THAT TRUCK! AMAZING, ACTUALLY I DROVE IT FROM FLORIDA TO PA A BUNCH OF TIMES WITHOUT NO PROBLEM! this truck are amazing! with 245.000 miles on it, i would push the gas and that truck would still pull you into the seat! amazing, best product from chery so far! gas mileage in higway is actually really decent!

As trustworthy and dependable and as an old dog

Momma D., 05/31/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

We bought our 2001 Tahoe used in 2003 when our 4th child was born, and just downsized to a Honda CRV, in 2015. The most we ever paid for repairs was around $1000 when we needed 4 new tires. Our Tahoe was the MOST RELIABLE vehicle we have EVER owned! Never left us stranded anywhere, and could cut through snow like a hot knife through butter (we lived in Happy Valley where it could/did snow 8 mos out of the year) The seats were as plush and cushioned as theater seating, and we could always fit the kids' friends as well w/ the 3rd row of seats. The ride was always quiet -- something I really miss now. (Our CRV is reliable, but just not as quiet and cushiony inside). The day we traded in our Tahoe, was emotional for me--I felt like I had to put an old dog "down". The only reason we did let our Tahoe go was b/c the bottom was completely rusting out and wasn't able to pass inspection anymore -- that was a shame b/c the mechanics said the engine was "still tight"--but our "work horse" was ready to go to pasture. I'm sure in time I will love our CRV too, but in the meantime, it has some "big shoes to fill"!

5.3 liter 2wd, best vehicle ever

earl, 01/05/2017
2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2001 Tahoe with 5.3 liter engine, in 2015 with 175K miles on it. Now have over 245K, uses no oil between changes, leaks no oil. runs like new. Best used vehicle I have ever bought. 18-19 mpg on highway..15 mpg around town. Love this vehicle so much I bought a second one as a backup

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles