Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.
- acceleration
I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.
Bought this SUV from the original owner with 98,000 at ten years old. Have doubled the mileage in four years as my daily driver and a trip to Arizona and Colorado during the summers. Aside from a recent intake gasket problem (known Chevy problem), have only done usual maintenance and tire replacements (once). Gas mileage is 22-24 mpg on the highway, almost a 5 mpg improvement from my previously owned Ford Explorer. A comfortable, reliable SUV that shows no signs of quitting any time soon.
My 1994 Blazer Tahoe LT is the first truck I've ever owned. I bought it used in 1996. At the time of this review, it has ~165k miles. In the past 6 yrs, I have replaced the O2 sensor and EGR valve. Other than regular maintenance and the occassional cleaning of carbon from the system, the Blazer has been a "jam- up" truck. The Vortec V6 will FLY -- without a hefty toll on fuel economy. BTW, I like the Blazer so much, I'm moving up to a Yukon SLT next.
Bought the truck with 98,000 miles and have since put on another 98,000 in less than four years. Still gets 22-25 mpg hwy with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. Turning radius is better than most cars. Comfortable and reliable with the motor and transmission showing no signs of needing work to date. A great buy for the money.
|4dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Tahoe LT 4dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|165 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Overview
The Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Blazer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 S-10 Blazer 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 S-10 Blazer.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 S-10 Blazer featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
