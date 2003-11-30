  1. Home
1993 Chevrolet S10 Blazer 2 Dr Tahoe LT 4WD Utility
(34)

Side-door guard beams and a high-mount center brake light are added. Front bench seat is now standard on four-door models.
5 star reviews: 11%
4 star reviews: 62%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 14%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 34 total reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • off-roading
  • comfort
  • towing
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • appearance
  • sound system
  • road noise
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • lights
  • dashboard
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • transmission
  • oil
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • acceleration

4.25 out of 5 stars, S-10's are great
Chevy 4 life,

I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Still Rockin' at 206,000
UNCNorseman,

Bought this SUV from the original owner with 98,000 at ten years old. Have doubled the mileage in four years as my daily driver and a trip to Arizona and Colorado during the summers. Aside from a recent intake gasket problem (known Chevy problem), have only done usual maintenance and tire replacements (once). Gas mileage is 22-24 mpg on the highway, almost a 5 mpg improvement from my previously owned Ford Explorer. A comfortable, reliable SUV that shows no signs of quitting any time soon.

4 out of 5 stars, 165000 Miles & Still Kickin'
CharlieJ,

My 1994 Blazer Tahoe LT is the first truck I've ever owned. I bought it used in 1996. At the time of this review, it has ~165k miles. In the past 6 yrs, I have replaced the O2 sensor and EGR valve. Other than regular maintenance and the occassional cleaning of carbon from the system, the Blazer has been a "jam- up" truck. The Vortec V6 will FLY -- without a hefty toll on fuel economy. BTW, I like the Blazer so much, I'm moving up to a Yukon SLT next.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Greatest Labrador Taxi Ever
Norseman,

Bought the truck with 98,000 miles and have since put on another 98,000 in less than four years. Still gets 22-25 mpg hwy with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. Turning radius is better than most cars. Comfortable and reliable with the motor and transmission showing no signs of needing work to date. A great buy for the money.

Features & Specs

4dr SUV features & specs
4dr SUV
N/A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Tahoe LT 4dr SUV features & specs
Tahoe LT 4dr SUV
N/A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 S-10 Blazer both on the road and at the track. The S-10 Blazer gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. Carrying capacity for the S-10 Blazer ranges from 28.1 to 35.2 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S-10 Blazer.

Is the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer a good car?

Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 S-10 Blazer is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

The least-expensive 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer 2dr SUV.

    What are the different models of Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

    S-10 Blazer variants include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD, and Tahoe LT 4dr SUV.

    Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Overview

    The Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer is offered in the following submodels: S-10 Blazer SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe 4dr SUV, Tahoe 2dr SUV 4WD, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV, Tahoe LT 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV.

    What do people think of the 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer?

    Edmunds users rate the 1994 S-10 Blazer 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

