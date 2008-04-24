Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 260,000 miles
$2,177
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet S-10 Blazer searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.734 Reviews
Report abuse
Chevy 4 life,04/24/2008
I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.