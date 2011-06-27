Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Consumer Reviews
S-10's are great
I purchased the vehicle with approximately 24k miles on it back in 1996. I have had great success using it for towing, off-roading, road-trips and etcetera. Problems have been very minimal. The ride quality is very good for a "truck" and the drive-train is quite good in my opinion. I have found the 4.3L V-6 to be a very good combination of power, economy & extreme reliability. I liked the rig so much that I also purchased a 1996 S- 10 pickup and a 1998 S-10 Blazer. I have had the same luck with each and I still own them all.
Still Rockin' at 206,000
Bought this SUV from the original owner with 98,000 at ten years old. Have doubled the mileage in four years as my daily driver and a trip to Arizona and Colorado during the summers. Aside from a recent intake gasket problem (known Chevy problem), have only done usual maintenance and tire replacements (once). Gas mileage is 22-24 mpg on the highway, almost a 5 mpg improvement from my previously owned Ford Explorer. A comfortable, reliable SUV that shows no signs of quitting any time soon.
165000 Miles & Still Kickin'
My 1994 Blazer Tahoe LT is the first truck I've ever owned. I bought it used in 1996. At the time of this review, it has ~165k miles. In the past 6 yrs, I have replaced the O2 sensor and EGR valve. Other than regular maintenance and the occassional cleaning of carbon from the system, the Blazer has been a "jam- up" truck. The Vortec V6 will FLY -- without a hefty toll on fuel economy. BTW, I like the Blazer so much, I'm moving up to a Yukon SLT next.
Greatest Labrador Taxi Ever
Bought the truck with 98,000 miles and have since put on another 98,000 in less than four years. Still gets 22-25 mpg hwy with the 4.3 Vortec V-6. Turning radius is better than most cars. Comfortable and reliable with the motor and transmission showing no signs of needing work to date. A great buy for the money.
great truck
Fuel injection problems.
Sponsored cars related to the S-10 Blazer
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner