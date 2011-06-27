Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews
Love the car but too many problems
I love my monte ss however there has been a lot of problems with wiring flickering lights, paint issues after only having the car for 3 years the paint was bubbling and now just peeling off. Gm told me they would do nothing, also catalytic converter problems and most recent oil pan completely rotted out.
My first car!
My dad bought the 02 MC SS in bright red for me with 74k miles. had it for half a year now and still love it! handles beautifully, and has some power in the 3800cc engine!! trust me, this car can really book on the highways. interior feels like you're sitting on a really comfy couch, and i love the dual zone climate control. sound system is great too! my friends all love my car. they're always complimenting how its fast and attention-grabbing. my friend has an 02 MC LS and everyone prefers mine to his, so only look for SS when buying. after 76k still no problems! I plan to have this car for a long time to come.
Unhappy with Cheverolet company
I purchased this car new. The first week of ownership I received a recall notice for the intake bolts due to them running hot. At 23000 miles I started having brake and rotor problems. Noticed a noise and took to the dealer and was told the steering shaft needed replacing. This seems to be a problem with these cars according to consumer reports magazine. Also with the brakes, rotors, and calipers. At 27000 miles I had all the rotors replaced. GM did nothing to help me with the latest problem of the steering shaft due to the car being out of warranty and being a 2002. I reminded them that this car has only 28000 miles on it and they need to correct their faulty parts by having a recall.
Love my bright yellow Monte Carlo SS
I saw this car in bright yellow on a dealer's lot over an 1/8th of a mile from the street. It was so hot looking, I had to check it out. Before I knew it, I bought it. It rode way better than the Mustangs, was as quiet and road as well as a Cadillac, mine has every option except a power passenger seat or heated seats (which I don't really need where I live, and I usually drive alone anyway). This car has given me no problems since 2002, in fact, other than tires, I haven't spent a dime on it, and here it is 2008, the way car dealers count age, the car is 7 years old and has NO problems. I can't say enough about how good a buy this car was, best car I've had since 1969 Cougar Eliminator
great car!
I bought this car new in Oct. of '02. I have since given this car to my son with over 120K miles. Other than normal maintenance I have not spent a dime on this car. Great ride, excellent in the Ohio winters, and 30+ mpg at 70mph on the interstate. Solid feel to the car, nice stock stereo, and it handles very nice for a large coupe. I would definitely buy another one of the same year if I could find it with lower mileage. A great car for the money!
