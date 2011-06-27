  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Monte Carlo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,425
See Monte Carlo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,425
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,425
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,425
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,425
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,425
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Front track62.1 in.
Length197.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Competition Yellow
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Monte Carlo Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles