Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,247
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,477
|$2,002
|$2,285
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,513
|$1,730
|Rough
|$746
|$1,023
|$1,174
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,121
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,417
|$1,890
|$2,144
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,428
|$1,623
|Rough
|$716
|$966
|$1,102
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,233
|$2,568
|Clean
|$1,432
|$1,989
|$2,290
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,503
|$1,733
|Rough
|$724
|$1,017
|$1,176