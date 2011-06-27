I believe most of these cars were either rentals or government fleet vehicles. I believe mine was a rental. At any rate, I have 165,000 miles on it and I put about 40,000 a year on it. I put new brakes on once, wiper motor and new tires. Replaced the serpentine belt as preventative maintenance and that's about it. They are not very fun to drive and handle like a boat after the suspension ages (not something I care about), but it is a great dependable car that is cheap to maintain. I will buy one for each of my kids when they are old enough. UPDATE: Traded the car at 190,000 toward a newer van. I still will get another one when my kids drive. Really miss this car.

