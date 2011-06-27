2005 Chevrolet Classic Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride, comfortable and roomy interior.
- Lackluster interior materials, subpar brakes and steering, not as powerful or refined as its competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,244 - $2,715
Used Classic for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though roomy and comfortable, the Classic pales in comparison to the all-new Malibu. A bargain-basement price is this car's only significant appeal.
2005 Highlights
No changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
marin19,03/27/2012
I bought a chevy malibu classic 2005 with 70000Miles for $5000 and i still havent had any problems im the 5Th owner according to the carfax and now i've put 12000miles not alot because i just drive to school everyday
sjjustus,09/12/2012
I had this car from 2007 until recently (Sept 2012) when I was involved in a car accident. It gets good gas mileage for a larger car and doesn't require a lot of extra costs. I drove around 18,00 miles a year for work and experienced no issues. We only purchased new tires when needed and oil changes. The week before my accident we had to replace one headlight but that was it as far as repair costs go. It was a safe car as well, it took the damage in the accident, not me! I will miss this car. Overall, yes, I would reccomend this car. Is it fancy? No, but it is reliable, safe, and pretty decent gas milage.
guitfiddle07,04/25/2013
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I believe most of these cars were either rentals or government fleet vehicles. I believe mine was a rental. At any rate, I have 165,000 miles on it and I put about 40,000 a year on it. I put new brakes on once, wiper motor and new tires. Replaced the serpentine belt as preventative maintenance and that's about it. They are not very fun to drive and handle like a boat after the suspension ages (not something I care about), but it is a great dependable car that is cheap to maintain. I will buy one for each of my kids when they are old enough. UPDATE: Traded the car at 190,000 toward a newer van. I still will get another one when my kids drive. Really miss this car.
james palmerini,09/26/2010
I haven't had any problem with any break down. I have preformed all maintenance required. I have no complaints. I have to sell because I can't drive anymore due to health reasons. The vehicle has never been in an accident no mechanical problem.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic features & specs
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Classic
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019