Consumer Rating
(33)
2005 Chevrolet Classic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, comfortable and roomy interior.
  • Lackluster interior materials, subpar brakes and steering, not as powerful or refined as its competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though roomy and comfortable, the Classic pales in comparison to the all-new Malibu. A bargain-basement price is this car's only significant appeal.

2005 Highlights

No changes for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Classic.

5(27%)
4(52%)
3(15%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.0
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First car
marin19,03/27/2012
I bought a chevy malibu classic 2005 with 70000Miles for $5000 and i still havent had any problems im the 5Th owner according to the carfax and now i've put 12000miles not alot because i just drive to school everyday
Great car for the price
sjjustus,09/12/2012
I had this car from 2007 until recently (Sept 2012) when I was involved in a car accident. It gets good gas mileage for a larger car and doesn't require a lot of extra costs. I drove around 18,00 miles a year for work and experienced no issues. We only purchased new tires when needed and oil changes. The week before my accident we had to replace one headlight but that was it as far as repair costs go. It was a safe car as well, it took the damage in the accident, not me! I will miss this car. Overall, yes, I would reccomend this car. Is it fancy? No, but it is reliable, safe, and pretty decent gas milage.
Most reliable car I've ever had
guitfiddle07,04/25/2013
Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
I believe most of these cars were either rentals or government fleet vehicles. I believe mine was a rental. At any rate, I have 165,000 miles on it and I put about 40,000 a year on it. I put new brakes on once, wiper motor and new tires. Replaced the serpentine belt as preventative maintenance and that's about it. They are not very fun to drive and handle like a boat after the suspension ages (not something I care about), but it is a great dependable car that is cheap to maintain. I will buy one for each of my kids when they are old enough. UPDATE: Traded the car at 190,000 toward a newer van. I still will get another one when my kids drive. Really miss this car.
Have had very good experience
james palmerini,09/26/2010
I haven't had any problem with any break down. I have preformed all maintenance required. I have no complaints. I have to sell because I can't drive anymore due to health reasons. The vehicle has never been in an accident no mechanical problem.
See all 33 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Classic
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Classic

Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic is offered in the following submodels: Classic Sedan. Available styles include Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

