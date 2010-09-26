Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic
- Smooth ride, comfortable and roomy interior.
- Lackluster interior materials, subpar brakes and steering, not as powerful or refined as its competitors.
Though roomy and comfortable, the Classic pales in comparison to the all-new Malibu. A bargain-basement price is this car's only significant appeal.
I bought a chevy malibu classic 2005 with 70000Miles for $5000 and i still havent had any problems im the 5Th owner according to the carfax and now i've put 12000miles not alot because i just drive to school everyday
I had this car from 2007 until recently (Sept 2012) when I was involved in a car accident. It gets good gas mileage for a larger car and doesn't require a lot of extra costs. I drove around 18,00 miles a year for work and experienced no issues. We only purchased new tires when needed and oil changes. The week before my accident we had to replace one headlight but that was it as far as repair costs go. It was a safe car as well, it took the damage in the accident, not me! I will miss this car. Overall, yes, I would reccomend this car. Is it fancy? No, but it is reliable, safe, and pretty decent gas milage.
I believe most of these cars were either rentals or government fleet vehicles. I believe mine was a rental. At any rate, I have 165,000 miles on it and I put about 40,000 a year on it. I put new brakes on once, wiper motor and new tires. Replaced the serpentine belt as preventative maintenance and that's about it. They are not very fun to drive and handle like a boat after the suspension ages (not something I care about), but it is a great dependable car that is cheap to maintain. I will buy one for each of my kids when they are old enough. UPDATE: Traded the car at 190,000 toward a newer van. I still will get another one when my kids drive. Really miss this car.
I haven't had any problem with any break down. I have preformed all maintenance required. I have no complaints. I have to sell because I can't drive anymore due to health reasons. The vehicle has never been in an accident no mechanical problem.
|Fleet 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Classic is the 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,690.
- Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $19,690
The Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic is offered in the following submodels: Classic Sedan. Available styles include Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Classic 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Classic.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Chevrolet Classic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Classic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Classic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
