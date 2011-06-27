Used 2004 Chevrolet Classic for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
9 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20052005
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$10K
Price

Rating

Mileage

60K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

2530
Fuel Economy

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $1,900Great Deal | $1,854 below market

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    166,257 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana

    4D Sedan, 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/34 City/Highway MPG Medium Gray Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Malibu 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F05M247956
    Stock: B9396A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,211Good Deal | $1,412 below market

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    213,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois

    Clean CARFAX. This Chevrolet Malibu is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, 6 Disc CD Changer, Panic alarm, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Remote keyless entry.2005 Chevrolet Malibu Medium Gray Metallic 25/34 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. We recommend that you have this vehicle inspected before you make a purchase decision. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility.*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F45M163803
    Stock: 719B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $2,900Good Deal | $1,008 below market

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    116,336 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2005 Chevrolet Classic . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Classic features the following options: WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, STYLED, MACHINED-FACED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SPIRIT CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock and 4-speakers (STD), SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET includes reclining seatback and adjustable head restraints (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 2.2L DOHC, 16-VALVE, 4-CYLINDER, SFI (140 HP [104.4 KW] @ 5600 RPM, 150 LB.-FT. [202.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), BASE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, and Wipers, intermittent, front. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F45M194386
    Stock: 26506
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $3,500Fair Deal | $281 below market

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    86,108 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    City Volkswagen of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois

    25/34 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F85M181365
    Stock: V0064A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,541Fair Deal | $301 below market

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    96,141 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dewey Auto Outlet - Des Moines / Iowa

    Clean CARFAX. AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear window defroster, Tachometer.Dewey Auto Outlet is now open to serve up hundreds of incredible vehicles each month fitting all budgets and credit circumstances. We have unparalleled selection in both vehicles and financing to meet your needs and wants. Dewey Auto Outlet!!!! 25/34 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F15M189498
    Stock: HY33841
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • New Listing
    $3,999Fair Deal

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    153,114 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ed Martin Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana

    SERVICED & COMPLETE DETAIL!!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY!, AS-IS!, CLEAN CARFAX!.25/34 City/Highway MPGThanks for shopping Ed Martin Honda! We are a 10 time Honda Presidents Award winner! Serving the communities of Avon, Brownsburg, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Frankfort, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Lousiville, Lafayette, Gary, Terre Haute, Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield, Greenwood and Indianapolis!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F35M157698
    Stock: 2PI2060Y
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $5,999

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    60,914 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota

    CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. Odometer is 81737 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPG 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Light Driftwood Metallic 4D Sedan 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F85M214252
    Stock: 12216
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-26-2020

  • $3,998

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    186,795 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parks Chevrolet Augusta - Augusta / Kansas

    $$$The Family Store That Gives You More$$$. 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Galaxy Silver Metallic 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 25/34 City/Highway MPG For more information, please call 316-854-4647.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F95M217595
    Stock: P-8292A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $4,680

    2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet

    169,530 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Herlong Chevrolet Buick - Batesburg-Leesville / South Carolina

    NO DOC, PREP, OR PROCESSING FEES * NO HIDDEN FEES * TRADES WELCOMED * WE FINANCE * WE DELIVER!! Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, CD Player, Security System. 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Base Medium Gray Metallic 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V Warranty Included * Our internet team strives to keep all information accurate, however you may want to contact us to verify the information provided. Herlong Chevrolet Buick Inc. Shall not be responsible for errors, omissions, or availability.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52F15M250459
    Stock: 518922
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Classic
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Classic
Classic Reviews & Specs