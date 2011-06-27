Used 2004 Chevrolet Classic for Sale Near Me
- $1,900Great Deal | $1,854 below market
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet166,257 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
4D Sedan, 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 25/34 City/Highway MPG Medium Gray Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Malibu 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F05M247956
Stock: B9396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$2,211Good Deal | $1,412 below market
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet213,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Honda - O Fallon / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. This Chevrolet Malibu is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, *Automatic Headlights, 6 Disc CD Changer, Panic alarm, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Remote keyless entry.2005 Chevrolet Malibu Medium Gray Metallic 25/34 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is being sold without any warranty or guarantee. We recommend that you have this vehicle inspected before you make a purchase decision. Budget any additional costs to make this vehicle up to your standards. Any and all repairs will be your financial responsibility.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F45M163803
Stock: 719B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,900Good Deal | $1,008 below market
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet116,336 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2005 Chevrolet Classic . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Classic features the following options: WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, STYLED, MACHINED-FACED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SPIRIT CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock and 4-speakers (STD), SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET includes reclining seatback and adjustable head restraints (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 2.2L DOHC, 16-VALVE, 4-CYLINDER, SFI (140 HP [104.4 KW] @ 5600 RPM, 150 LB.-FT. [202.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), BASE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, and Wipers, intermittent, front. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F45M194386
Stock: 26506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $3,500Fair Deal | $281 below market
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet86,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
City Volkswagen of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
25/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F85M181365
Stock: V0064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$3,541Fair Deal | $301 below market
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet96,141 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dewey Auto Outlet - Des Moines / Iowa
Clean CARFAX. AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Rear window defroster, Tachometer.Dewey Auto Outlet is now open to serve up hundreds of incredible vehicles each month fitting all budgets and credit circumstances. We have unparalleled selection in both vehicles and financing to meet your needs and wants. Dewey Auto Outlet!!!! 25/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F15M189498
Stock: HY33841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$3,999Fair Deal
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet153,114 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Martin Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
SERVICED & COMPLETE DETAIL!!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY!, AS-IS!, CLEAN CARFAX!.25/34 City/Highway MPGThanks for shopping Ed Martin Honda! We are a 10 time Honda Presidents Award winner! Serving the communities of Avon, Brownsburg, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Frankfort, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Lousiville, Lafayette, Gary, Terre Haute, Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield, Greenwood and Indianapolis!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F35M157698
Stock: 2PI2060Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,999
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet60,914 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Heartland Motor Company - Morris / Minnesota
CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT 320-589-2223 HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT HEARTLAND MOTOR COMPANY WE ARE FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. Odometer is 81737 miles below market average! 25/34 City/Highway MPG 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Light Driftwood Metallic 4D Sedan 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F85M214252
Stock: 12216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $3,998
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet186,795 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parks Chevrolet Augusta - Augusta / Kansas
$$$The Family Store That Gives You More$$$. 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Galaxy Silver Metallic 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 25/34 City/Highway MPG For more information, please call 316-854-4647.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F95M217595
Stock: P-8292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,680
2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet169,530 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Herlong Chevrolet Buick - Batesburg-Leesville / South Carolina
NO DOC, PREP, OR PROCESSING FEES * NO HIDDEN FEES * TRADES WELCOMED * WE FINANCE * WE DELIVER!! Power Driver Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, CD Player, Security System. 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Base Medium Gray Metallic 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V Warranty Included * Our internet team strives to keep all information accurate, however you may want to contact us to verify the information provided. Herlong Chevrolet Buick Inc. Shall not be responsible for errors, omissions, or availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52F15M250459
Stock: 518922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020