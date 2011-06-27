Close

AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $2900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2005 Chevrolet Classic . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.2L/134 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Classic features the following options: WHEELS, 15" (38.1 CM) ALUMINUM, STYLED, MACHINED-FACED, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SPIRIT CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock and 4-speakers (STD), SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET includes reclining seatback and adjustable head restraints (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, FLOORMATS, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, ENGINE, 2.2L DOHC, 16-VALVE, 4-CYLINDER, SFI (140 HP [104.4 KW] @ 5600 RPM, 150 LB.-FT. [202.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), BASE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, and Wipers, intermittent, front. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ND52F45M194386

Stock: 26506

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020