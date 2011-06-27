Used 2005 Chevrolet Classic Consumer Reviews
First car
I bought a chevy malibu classic 2005 with 70000Miles for $5000 and i still havent had any problems im the 5Th owner according to the carfax and now i've put 12000miles not alot because i just drive to school everyday
Great car for the price
I had this car from 2007 until recently (Sept 2012) when I was involved in a car accident. It gets good gas mileage for a larger car and doesn't require a lot of extra costs. I drove around 18,00 miles a year for work and experienced no issues. We only purchased new tires when needed and oil changes. The week before my accident we had to replace one headlight but that was it as far as repair costs go. It was a safe car as well, it took the damage in the accident, not me! I will miss this car. Overall, yes, I would reccomend this car. Is it fancy? No, but it is reliable, safe, and pretty decent gas milage.
Most reliable car I've ever had
I believe most of these cars were either rentals or government fleet vehicles. I believe mine was a rental. At any rate, I have 165,000 miles on it and I put about 40,000 a year on it. I put new brakes on once, wiper motor and new tires. Replaced the serpentine belt as preventative maintenance and that's about it. They are not very fun to drive and handle like a boat after the suspension ages (not something I care about), but it is a great dependable car that is cheap to maintain. I will buy one for each of my kids when they are old enough. UPDATE: Traded the car at 190,000 toward a newer van. I still will get another one when my kids drive. Really miss this car.
Have had very good experience
I haven't had any problem with any break down. I have preformed all maintenance required. I have no complaints. I have to sell because I can't drive anymore due to health reasons. The vehicle has never been in an accident no mechanical problem.
Do not purchase one
I purchased my car thinking I would save on gas being I had previously driven a truck. The car had to get the struts replaced, the pads have been replaced twice and I'm not even over 60,000 miles. Additionally, I keep having little things go wrong that add up and get frustrating. The check engine light goes on almost monthly now and I a to replace fuses on a regular basis. Also, the interior carpeting stinks. There is a gap on the passenger side that looks tacky. Another problem with the car is the ventilation speeds aren't consistent. When I turn the vent on high it blows hard, however if I have it on speed 1-3 I can feel nothing and it is frustrating.
